Take a look at these homes on the Ellsworth market now

1209 Hickory Court, Story City, 50248 4 Beds 3 Baths | $456,729 | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Still time to make your own selections! Watch the sunrise & set from the deck overlooking the 3/4-acre lot, natural grasses, & a view of the community fishing pond in Story City's newest subdivision, Timberland Ridge. Introducing the Cambridge plan by Happe Homes featuring their ''farmhouse style'' elevation; w/ 4BR's, 3ba, & nearly 2500 sq. ft of living space. Main level features an open floor plan; kitchen w/ white cabinetry, center island, tiled backsplash & hidden walk-in pantry, living room w/ trayed-ceiling, large windows & gas fireplace w/ floor to ceiling stone. Main floor owner's suite w/ tiled shower, dual sinks, walk-in closet & the 2nd main floor BR which is ''split-away'' from the master for additional privacy. Find the laundry/mudroom conveniently located just inside the garage entry. You'll love the convenience of the ''pass-through door to the owner's closet. What makes this home extra special is the switchback staircase on the backside of the home, flanked with glass & a walkout slider to the backyard. Special features include large windows, hard surfaced floor, 9' main floor walls and a finished lower level featuring a family room w/wet bar, 2 additional BR's & a 3/4 bath, and 3-car garage. Additionally, you can take advantage of the tax abatement from the city of Story City! Call LR for updated construction stage and/or additional selections details. Estimated completion date late summer 2021. Ask about FREE professional movers & no closing costs w/preferred lender.

109 S Martha Street, Roland, 50236 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,500 | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1960

We can't wait for you to see this beautifully upgraded ranch style home in the Roland-Story school district. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. You are immediately greeted by an open concept floor plan when you walk in the front door with beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen has all updated finishes with formica countertops, white soft close cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances. We can't forget to mention the perfect sized pantry, coffee bar area, and the accent lighting under the cabinets! You will fall in love with the gray, wainscoting accent wall and exposed wood beams in the kitchen and eating area. You'll enjoy the sitting room year-round with great space, large windows, and access to the deck outside. Also on the main floor is the master bedroom with two closets and across the hall from the 3/4 bath. Downstairs you will find lots of room for entertaining and hanging out with another bedroom, bathroom, and laundry room that has 2 washers and dryers! Before you leave you'll want to check out the amazing outdoor space, that has a great deck, patio, and garden area. There are so many things to love about this amazing property!

111 May Street, Radcliffe, 50230 1 Bed 2 Baths | $92,000 | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1962

New roof and Gutter installed in 2020. This unique property was previously used as a beauty shop. It has an open floor that you can make your own as either commercial or residential. Unfinished basement has 1/2 bath and garage space. So many possibilities with this property.

403 Elizabeth Street, Radcliffe, 50230 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Looking for a project? This can be yours! Needs work and maybe more that just a little, but it will be just right for some buyer! Price is right and just think of the possibilities!

