Riggins, ID

House hunt Riggins: See what’s on the market now

Riggins Post
Riggins Post
 4 days ago

(Riggins, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Riggins. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8JW3_0bnMZF9x00

454 Seven Devils Road, Riggins, 83549

1 Bed 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Charming log home in the mountains. Just 8 minutes from Riggins, Idaho's Whitewater Capital on the Salmon River! Go up the road to the Seven Devils Mtns for trails into high mountain lakes. Paved road to the driveway. A mature orchard, small pasture, creek with irrigation rights, privacy, canyon views, covered decks, small shop. Plenty of flat usable space. D-log construction with exposed beams. Perfect artist's cabin! Upstairs bedroom / walk in closet could be converted to 2 bedrooms.

For open house information, contact Cloe Nuckols, Century 21 Whitewater Clark at 208-634-1800

Copyright © 2021 Mountain Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCARID-532831)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeaqV_0bnMZF9x00

1 Arctic Creek Lodge, Riggins, 83549

4 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great opportunity to own a successful Jet Boat outfitting business. Arctic Creek Lodge is located on the Main Salmon River 20 miles down river from Corn Creek boat ramp with a beautiful setting. Set up for commercial use in both lodging and jet boating. The business has four jet boats that can be used for scenic tours, fishing, shuttling rafters up and down the river. The lodge has one building that can sleep 12 people and the other building is used as the kitchen and dinning area. There's also 2 restrooms and a shower room in another building. Arctic Creek runs next to the property and also a spring feeds the property with drinking water and irrigation usage. The lodge is on USFS lease.

For open house information, contact Curtis Hitchcock, Knipe Land Company at 208-345-3163

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816077)

See more property details

Riggins Post

Riggins Post

Riggins, ID
