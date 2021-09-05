Check out these homes on the Dodd City market now

(Dodd City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dodd City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1600 N 14Th Street, Honey Grove, 75446 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,803 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Very seclusive setting, this home sets on 8 acres in town surrounded by trees on all 4 sides. North side of property is bordered by a creek. You will fall in love with the darling little library to keep all your favorite books. There are two dining areas and a large living room for all those family gatherings that opens up into a spacious backyard. You will also love the huge laundry room. Master bath has a large double shower. Just two blocks to the school and ballfields. New Bois D'Arc Lake is just minutes away for all your fishing and boating recreation. Honey Grove is golf cart and family friendly!

2381 E State Highway 56, Bonham, 75418 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

An Amazing Property with a Ton of Potential, located in the Dodd City ISD with Highway frontage this 5 plus acre tract has a lot to offer. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, an office, open concept Living and Kitchen have this beautiful home waiting on it's makeover. Make no mistake the home is Very livable just as it sets, so taking your time is totally an option. The 5 acre tract has a horse barn with electricity and water, several stalls and cross fenced. There is a 30x50 Metal Shop on the property with 2 overhead doors and 2 walk through doors that also has water and electricity. The inground pool hasn't been used in many years and would probably best be served to fill in, but it is still there for you to decide. Hurry

2645 W Fm 898, Bonham, 75418 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1990

UPDATE -08.08 - Multiple offers, highest and best deadline 08.08.21 6PM -You will love this one! Darling updated home on 3 acres just outside of Bonham, TX. This home was completely gutted and updated in 2017. The bedrooms are all spacious with walk in closets. There is a oversize utility room. There is recessed lighting. The beautiful kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, island, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, built in microwave. The flooring in living, kitchen, dining, utility, hall, bathrooms is wood look ceramic tile and bedrooms upgraded carpeting. There is a metal roof on home and attached carport. Acreage is open and room enough for a second home or to build a barn.

1232 W Fm 1753, Bonham, 75418 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Small acreage with a Cozy Home in the country, room for a horse or a few animals and a garden. Property has many features that would make a great place to live or for investment property. Highway access so no dusty county roads to travel and priced to move quick. Home could be used as a 3 bedroom, No Known restrictions

