CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodd City, TX

Check out these homes on the Dodd City market now

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 4 days ago

(Dodd City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dodd City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJqKX_0bnMZEHE00

1600 N 14Th Street, Honey Grove, 75446

3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,803 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Very seclusive setting, this home sets on 8 acres in town surrounded by trees on all 4 sides. North side of property is bordered by a creek. You will fall in love with the darling little library to keep all your favorite books. There are two dining areas and a large living room for all those family gatherings that opens up into a spacious backyard. You will also love the huge laundry room. Master bath has a large double shower. Just two blocks to the school and ballfields. New Bois D'Arc Lake is just minutes away for all your fishing and boating recreation. Honey Grove is golf cart and family friendly!

For open house information, contact Amy Patrick, FanninLand Realty at 903-583-8538

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14626462)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ca6tg_0bnMZEHE00

2381 E State Highway 56, Bonham, 75418

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

An Amazing Property with a Ton of Potential, located in the Dodd City ISD with Highway frontage this 5 plus acre tract has a lot to offer. 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, an office, open concept Living and Kitchen have this beautiful home waiting on it's makeover. Make no mistake the home is Very livable just as it sets, so taking your time is totally an option. The 5 acre tract has a horse barn with electricity and water, several stalls and cross fenced. There is a 30x50 Metal Shop on the property with 2 overhead doors and 2 walk through doors that also has water and electricity. The inground pool hasn't been used in many years and would probably best be served to fill in, but it is still there for you to decide. Hurry

For open house information, contact JAMES SIMPSON, Weichert Realtors-Solid Ground at 903-583-4900

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14663061)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7mOl_0bnMZEHE00

2645 W Fm 898, Bonham, 75418

3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1990

UPDATE -08.08 - Multiple offers, highest and best deadline 08.08.21 6PM -You will love this one! Darling updated home on 3 acres just outside of Bonham, TX. This home was completely gutted and updated in 2017. The bedrooms are all spacious with walk in closets. There is a oversize utility room. There is recessed lighting. The beautiful kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, island, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, built in microwave. The flooring in living, kitchen, dining, utility, hall, bathrooms is wood look ceramic tile and bedrooms upgraded carpeting. There is a metal roof on home and attached carport. Acreage is open and room enough for a second home or to build a barn.

For open house information, contact Leah Rolen, Keller Williams Realty at 972-599-7000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14630158)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AHGo_0bnMZEHE00

1232 W Fm 1753, Bonham, 75418

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Small acreage with a Cozy Home in the country, room for a horse or a few animals and a garden. Property has many features that would make a great place to live or for investment property. Highway access so no dusty county roads to travel and priced to move quick. Home could be used as a 3 bedroom, No Known restrictions

For open house information, contact JAMES SIMPSON, Weichert Realtors-Solid Ground at 903-583-4900

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14631061)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
16
Followers
244
Post
961
Views
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonham, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Dodd City, TX
City
Honey Grove, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Realtors#Recessed Lighting#Horse Barn#Fanninland Realty#Bedrooms#Metal Shop#Ss Appliances#Acreage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy