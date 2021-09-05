CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MS

Dennis-curious? These homes are on the market

Dennis Journal
 4 days ago

(Dennis, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dennis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

613 Sw Seventh, Red Bay, 35582

2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1961

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A GREAT STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT HOUSE? THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE IS READY TO BE TURNED BACK INTO A HOME. WITH A LITTLE TLC THIS HOUSE LOCATED IN A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU. CALL ME TODAY TO GET A TOUR. HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BrickDriven Realty at 256-766-0000

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-500303)

33701 S Hwy 25, Golden, 38847

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Unique cottage home tucked away on 40 acres offering privacy, surrounded by gently rolling fields and mature tree lined groves. This home is less than 3 years old containing 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the living room, eat-in kitchen and oversized porches for entertaining. Also, included is an older home that can be used for a rental property or additional storage. All information subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Keith Henley, RE/MAX Elite, REALTORS(r) at 662-767-4700

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2290)

571 Green St., Belmont, 38827

4 Beds 5 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 1996

What else do you need!? This 4br/3.5ba home sits on 6 acres and has all one family needs! With 4800 sqft, this classic southern home features a large family room, wood floors, gourmet kitchen with s/s appliances, wetbar, breakfast room & formal dining. The master suite has a double rain head walk in shower, dual vanities, & walk-in closets! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, office & large gameroom! Complete with a double attached and a double detached garage, 20x40 saltwater pool with a fantastic outdoor kitchen! Also, a 30x40 metal shop with a outdoor basketball (half) court, and batting cage!! It's truly a must see! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Kevin Knight, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2447)

118 Cr 29, Dennis, 38838

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Best of Country Living in this 2 or 3 Bedroom Home with a Single Garage on .55 Acres. Includes Two Sheds, a Storm Shelter & Beautiful Yard! Must See to Appreciate. Taxes estimated without homestead $1284.46. All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Deborah Tierce, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2358)

ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

