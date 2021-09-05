Dennis-curious? These homes are on the market

(Dennis, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dennis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

613 Sw Seventh, Red Bay, 35582 2 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1961

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A GREAT STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT HOUSE? THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE IS READY TO BE TURNED BACK INTO A HOME. WITH A LITTLE TLC THIS HOUSE LOCATED IN A PEACEFUL NEIGHBORHOOD IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU. CALL ME TODAY TO GET A TOUR. HOME IS BEING SOLD AS IS.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BrickDriven Realty at 256-766-0000

33701 S Hwy 25, Golden, 38847 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,185 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Unique cottage home tucked away on 40 acres offering privacy, surrounded by gently rolling fields and mature tree lined groves. This home is less than 3 years old containing 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the living room, eat-in kitchen and oversized porches for entertaining. Also, included is an older home that can be used for a rental property or additional storage. All information subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Keith Henley, RE/MAX Elite, REALTORS(r) at 662-767-4700

571 Green St., Belmont, 38827 4 Beds 5 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 1996

What else do you need!? This 4br/3.5ba home sits on 6 acres and has all one family needs! With 4800 sqft, this classic southern home features a large family room, wood floors, gourmet kitchen with s/s appliances, wetbar, breakfast room & formal dining. The master suite has a double rain head walk in shower, dual vanities, & walk-in closets! Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, office & large gameroom! Complete with a double attached and a double detached garage, 20x40 saltwater pool with a fantastic outdoor kitchen! Also, a 30x40 metal shop with a outdoor basketball (half) court, and batting cage!! It's truly a must see! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Kevin Knight, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

118 Cr 29, Dennis, 38838 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Best of Country Living in this 2 or 3 Bedroom Home with a Single Garage on .55 Acres. Includes Two Sheds, a Storm Shelter & Beautiful Yard! Must See to Appreciate. Taxes estimated without homestead $1284.46. All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Deborah Tierce, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844