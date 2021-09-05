CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairchild, WI

Check out these Fairchild homes on the market

Posted by 
Fairchild Journal
Fairchild Journal
 4 days ago

(Fairchild, WI) There aren't many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairchild than checking out what's on the market now. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9d3B_0bnMZCVm00

306 W Charles Street, Merrillan, 54754

4 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Merrillan- Two story 3-4 bdrm, 1 bath home on double lot. 1 car attached garage plus older building that can be finished into a garage or workshop. Newer carpet. Price to include new steel roof. Unfinished attic that could be finished into a great master bedroom.

For open house information, contact Barbara Simonis, CB River Valley Realty/BRF at 715-284-9055

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jc0E3_0bnMZCVm00

S14260 County Road H, Fairchild, 54741

3 Beds 1 Bath | $599,900 | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2006

You hear it all the time but this property is truly "turn key"!!....Property includes a 3bd-1ba home/cabin with total seclusion! Sitting in the cabin you are surrounded by 160 acres of mixed hardwoods, red pine plantation, tillable (income producing) ag land and a property that you can go any direction on a trail for easy access to all the tree stands in place! This property is ready to hunt and waiting for new owners to give it the care the current owners have put into this property! The property is also located with direct trail access to all the ATV/Snowmobile trails that will take you all over Central WI!..Not Enrolled in any Govt. programs. Properties like this are hard to find! Call listing agent for more information.

For open house information, contact Bruce Witte, Clearview Realty LLC at 715-299-8500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imkRV_0bnMZCVm00

N14317 Arndt Road, Fairchild, 54741

3 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Your paradise awaits! From the bluffside on this property you can see all the way to southeast Clark County and Wildcat Mound! This quaint, well-cared for cabin/home has all the modern conveniences of home with 15 acres to hike, hunt, pick blackberries, raspberries and enjoy the wildlife and stunning scenery! The 40 x 60 heated shop offers storage for all your toys or camper! This property also gives you direct ATV route access with an ATV club next door! There is also an additional 16 x 16 cabin to accomodate 3-4 guests!

For open house information, contact Tammy Simmons, CB River Valley Realty/BRF at 715-284-9055

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9orX_0bnMZCVm00

N9837 Castle Hill Road, Merrillan, 54754

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Newly remodeled spacious home on quiet, peaceful road, over 2000 sq. ft. , open concept, new windows, doors, flooring, drywall, paint, light fixtures, egress window, kitchen cabinets & countertops. Furnace, roof, central air installed last year, downstairs has potential for rental income as there is a space for refrigerator & stove, huge living room & bedroom! Beautiful views of 6.76 wooded acres & great hunting, ATV trails 3 miles away 15 min from Lake Arbutus!!! Pre-qualified buyers only

For open house information, contact Sheila Johnson, Clearview Realty LLC at 715-299-8500

