Chester, MT

Chester-curious? These homes are on the market

Chester Today
 4 days ago

(Chester, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Chester. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtB3e_0bnMZAkK00

388 W Jefferson Avenue, Other-See Remarks, 59522

3 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | Single Family Residence | 994 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Bungalow located on a larger lot in Chester Montana! 3 bedroom, 1 bath with newer laminate flooring throughout. Roof and furnace were replaced in 2017. Master bedroom is large enough for a king size bed and has walk in closet (no photo). Spiral staircase leads to 2 bedrooms in the upper level. Washer and dryer stay. Plenty of room to build garage or shop. Info per seller and county records, buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Pat Schindele, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-311776)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXLEY_0bnMZAkK00

00 Mt Hwy 223, Other-See Remarks, 59522

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Take notice of this well-maintained property and home! Clean and cared-for, this home gives a fortunate buyer the opportunity to experience rural living and in an excellent location! This property is conveniently 10 miles from Chester, Montana and only 9 miles from Tiber Dam. Head to the lake after a long day to fish, boat, swim or relax and enjoy the water and its wildlife it draws. The Missouri River is 45 minutes away in Fort Benton, Montana that is excellent fishing as well. The two car garage is a great place to park a boat or camper. Invite family and friends to your piece of paradise, and they can utilize the 3 RV/camper hookups. The turn-key home includes all furniture and appliances. The main floor holds all the 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms and there is a full basement. The adjacent lot is available for purchase and has a duplex and 2+/- additional acres.

For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-319717)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhCpS_0bnMZAkK00

Mt Hwy 223, Chester, 59522

2 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Take notice of this well-maintained property and home! Clean and cared-for, this home gives a fortunate buyer the opportunity to experience rural living and in an excellent location! This property is conveniently 10 miles from Chester, Montana and only 9 miles from Tiber Dam. Head to the lake after a long day to fish, boat, swim or relax and enjoy the water and its wildlife it draws. The Missouri River is 45 minutes away in Fort Benton, Montana that is excellent fishing as well. The two car garage is a great place to park a boat or camper. Invite family and friends to your piece of paradise, and they can utilize the 3 RV/camper hookups. The solitude of the countryside is remarkable. The turn-key home includes all furniture and appliances along with artwork, the mower and more! The main

For open house information, contact Trampus Corder, Corder and Associates, LLC at 406-622-3224

Copyright © 2021 Havre MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSMT-21-108)

ABOUT

With Chester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

