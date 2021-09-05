CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubois, WY

House hunt Dubois: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Dubois Journal
Dubois Journal
 4 days ago

(Dubois, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dubois will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1NuL_0bnMZ9wq00

301 Horse Creek, Dubois, 82513

3 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | 782 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A large lot on Horse Creek!! If your looking to build on the water, this is an important property to see. The property is; 36,000 Plus sq. ft., water, Sewer, Power, and Telephone service, Storage sheds, and a 1972 3 bed Trailer. A outstanding waterfront home-site. An opportunity to pick up the piece of Dubois without breaking the bank.

For open house information, contact Leon Sanderson, Gannett Realty at 307-455-3523

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20215316)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JNXl_0bnMZ9wq00

210 Horse Creek, Dubois, 82513

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large lot in town has an inviting floor plan for family living or entertaining. All new stainless appliances. Only five minutes from downtown, this property has a fenced yard for pets and an attached garage. Wood burning stove and electric heat. Washer and Dryer included.

For open house information, contact Linda Fleming, Gannett Realty at 307-455-3523

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20164005)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48k4dA_0bnMZ9wq00

16 Spruce Creek, Dubois, 82513

2 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,871 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for a mountain log cabin. This is the place! Enjoy panoramic views of the Absaroka Range from the picture windows of the "great room." This two bedroom home offers additional space in the unfinished walk out basement. Add more bedrooms or just use the space for a family room. Main level is turn-key with a couple of finishing touches needed. Part of the Warm Springs Water District...no need to maintain a well. Recreate in the Shoshone National Forest, adjacent to this subdivision with easy access.

For open house information, contact Michele Burdick, Gannett Realty at 307-455-3523

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20213354)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YAc9z_0bnMZ9wq00

581 East Fork, Dubois, 82513

3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RIVERFRONT! WILDLIFE! BORDERS PUBLIC LAND. AN IN-HOLDING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SPENCE MORIARITY HABITAT AREA. 17 MILES E OF DUBOIS,WY. 67 Ac. PROPERTY BOTH SIDES OF THE WIGGINS FORK RIVER. APPROX. 3/8 MILE OF RIVER RUNNING THROUGH THE PROPERTY FOR FAMILY AND GUESTS TO ENJOY BLUE RIBBON FISHING. LOCATED IN THE SPECTACULAR EAST FORK VALLEY AND BORDERED BY PUBLIC LAND. A 3400 SQ.FT. 4BR, 3 1/2 BA HOME WITH VIEWS OF 3 MOUNTAIN RANGES. 1800 sq. FT. 6 STALL BARN WITH WASH BAY AND TACK ROOM. A 2842 SQ.FT SHOP

For open house information, contact Linda Fleming, Gannett Realty at 307-455-3523

Copyright © 2021 Fremont County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FCBRWY-20211024)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Dubois Journal

Dubois Journal

Dubois, WY
9
Followers
220
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dubois Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Dubois, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
City
Horse Creek, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Storage#Washer#Dryer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy