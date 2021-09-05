House hunt Dubois: See what’s on the market now

(Dubois, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dubois will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

301 Horse Creek, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | 782 Square Feet | Built in 1972

A large lot on Horse Creek!! If your looking to build on the water, this is an important property to see. The property is; 36,000 Plus sq. ft., water, Sewer, Power, and Telephone service, Storage sheds, and a 1972 3 bed Trailer. A outstanding waterfront home-site. An opportunity to pick up the piece of Dubois without breaking the bank.

210 Horse Creek, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large lot in town has an inviting floor plan for family living or entertaining. All new stainless appliances. Only five minutes from downtown, this property has a fenced yard for pets and an attached garage. Wood burning stove and electric heat. Washer and Dryer included.

16 Spruce Creek, Dubois, 82513 2 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,871 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for a mountain log cabin. This is the place! Enjoy panoramic views of the Absaroka Range from the picture windows of the "great room." This two bedroom home offers additional space in the unfinished walk out basement. Add more bedrooms or just use the space for a family room. Main level is turn-key with a couple of finishing touches needed. Part of the Warm Springs Water District...no need to maintain a well. Recreate in the Shoshone National Forest, adjacent to this subdivision with easy access.

581 East Fork, Dubois, 82513 3 Beds 4 Baths | $3,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RIVERFRONT! WILDLIFE! BORDERS PUBLIC LAND. AN IN-HOLDING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SPENCE MORIARITY HABITAT AREA. 17 MILES E OF DUBOIS,WY. 67 Ac. PROPERTY BOTH SIDES OF THE WIGGINS FORK RIVER. APPROX. 3/8 MILE OF RIVER RUNNING THROUGH THE PROPERTY FOR FAMILY AND GUESTS TO ENJOY BLUE RIBBON FISHING. LOCATED IN THE SPECTACULAR EAST FORK VALLEY AND BORDERED BY PUBLIC LAND. A 3400 SQ.FT. 4BR, 3 1/2 BA HOME WITH VIEWS OF 3 MOUNTAIN RANGES. 1800 sq. FT. 6 STALL BARN WITH WASH BAY AND TACK ROOM. A 2842 SQ.FT SHOP

