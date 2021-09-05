CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culbertson, MT

Take a look at these homes on the Culbertson market now

Posted by 
Culbertson Times
Culbertson Times
 4 days ago

(Culbertson, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Culbertson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPL2X_0bnMZ84700

209 3Rd Street, Bainville, 59212

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a peak at this home on the edge of town, location! Brand new stamped concrete patio on the front adds very nice curb appeal. Single level living with and efficient layout while still offering 4 bedrooms. The town of Bainville offers quiet small town living and great schools within walking distance. It's only 30 minute drive to Williston, ND. Take a peak!

For open house information, contact Dayla Newton, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whFxY_0bnMZ84700

439 Clarence Street, Bainville, 59212

4 Beds 3 Baths | $448,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This hilltop home boasting great views is located on 6 +/- very private acres within city limits. Just a 35 minute commute to Williston or Sidney, this safe small town has an excellent K-12 school and sense of community. The surrounding area offers abundant hunting and fishing opportunities. There is plenty of space to garden with planted raised garden beds, additional parking, rv hookup, water hydrants and established trees. The home is 2x6 constructed, has an attached oversized two car garage with built-in shelving, fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms. Basement and garage have radiant floor heat from hot water boiler. The main level has an office, guest bedroom and master with a tiled shower and garden tub. Click link for more information.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22110159)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Culbertson Times

Culbertson Times

Culbertson, MT
9
Followers
243
Post
471
Views
ABOUT

With Culbertson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
White Sulphur Springs, MT
City
Culbertson, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamped Concrete#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy