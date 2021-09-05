Take a look at these homes on the Culbertson market now

(Culbertson, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Culbertson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

209 3Rd Street, Bainville, 59212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Take a peak at this home on the edge of town, location! Brand new stamped concrete patio on the front adds very nice curb appeal. Single level living with and efficient layout while still offering 4 bedrooms. The town of Bainville offers quiet small town living and great schools within walking distance. It's only 30 minute drive to Williston, ND. Take a peak!

439 Clarence Street, Bainville, 59212 4 Beds 3 Baths | $448,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2012

This hilltop home boasting great views is located on 6 +/- very private acres within city limits. Just a 35 minute commute to Williston or Sidney, this safe small town has an excellent K-12 school and sense of community. The surrounding area offers abundant hunting and fishing opportunities. There is plenty of space to garden with planted raised garden beds, additional parking, rv hookup, water hydrants and established trees. The home is 2x6 constructed, has an attached oversized two car garage with built-in shelving, fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms. Basement and garage have radiant floor heat from hot water boiler. The main level has an office, guest bedroom and master with a tiled shower and garden tub. Click link for more information.

