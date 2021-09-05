Take a look at these homes on the Fullerton market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Fullerton, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fullerton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rZ0e_0bnMZ7BO00

1501 23Rd Street, Central City, 68826

3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,250 | Single Family Attached | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Custom built Brick ranch style home on a corner lot. This home includes many features not found in new construction. Lots of storage and built-in's. Well-maintained one Owner home built in 1963 with lots of updates recently. Formal living room with wood fireplace. Formal dining room and an eating area off kitchen. Family room in basement has a 2nd wood fireplace. Bedrooms have built in dressers and large closets with lots of storage. Concrete patio in back offers privacy. UGSP on own well. Great location near schools!

For open house information, contact James Helgoth, Central Realty Inc. at 308-946-3263

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013099)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7DCp_0bnMZ7BO00

1009 19Th St, Central City, 68826

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Ranch home with 2 large bedrooms, vaulted ceiling living room, new laminate countertops in the kitchen, 1 1/2 baths, attached 2 car insulated garage, Woodburning furnace to supplement conventional heating system, wood front deck, upper-level storage (no basement), 2 storage sheds, dog kennel, large carport with alley access, firepit & water well.

For open house information, contact Keith Dubas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210703)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VH9u4_0bnMZ7BO00

412 W Amity Street, Clarks, 68628

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1970

COME CHECK OUT ALL THE SPACE THAT THIS 3 BEDROOM SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS TO OFFER, AS WELL AS THE POSSIBILITIES THAT THE OVERSIZED LOT BRING! THE PEACE AND QUIET OF SMALL TOWN LIFE ARE WAITING FOR YOU!

For open house information, contact MEGAN RENNINGER, RE/MAX TOTAL REALTY at 402-564-5999

Copyright © 2021 Columbus Board of Realtors MLS (NE). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBRNE-2021502)

