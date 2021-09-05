CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sulphur Springs, MT

Check out these White Sulphur Springs homes on the market

White Sulphur Springs Updates
White Sulphur Springs Updates
 4 days ago

(White Sulphur Springs, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in White Sulphur Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFgDU_0bnMZ5Pw00

410 East Lincoln Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile sits two blocks off of Main Street in White Sulphur Springs. The views of the Park Hills are stunning from this property. There is a two car garage and the yard is partially fenced. This home is within walking distance of banks, grocery stores, eateries, the hot springs, local bakery, brewery, and so much more.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114080)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aW0UM_0bnMZ5Pw00

410 E Lincoln, Other-See Remarks, 59645

3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile sits two blocks off of Main Street in White Sulphur Springs. The views of the Park Hills are stunning from this property. There is a two car garage and the yard is partially fenced. This home is within walking distance of banks, grocery stores, eateries, the hot springs, local bakery, brewery, and so much more.

For open house information, contact Leanne Bodell, Clearwater Montana Properties at 406-547-3000

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-322623)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vD73_0bnMZ5Pw00

199 Mountain View Trail, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

3 Beds 3 Baths | $684,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,378 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Grassy Mountain located in the Big Belt Mountains has trails boasting hiking, Mountain biking, nature trips, walking, Bird watching, Trail riding, forest, views, and wild flowers. Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs. Bozeman is about 80 miles away. Helena is estimated 60 miles. This beautiful custom home has radiant floor heat, heated garage, propane/electric run to appliances for your choice of propane or electric .The property also includes a 24 x 48 Barn. The perimeter is partially fenced. HOA - not active Conduit from garage to panel for a generator. Zero maintenance, back-up heat

For open house information, contact Jeannie Steele, J Steele Realty at 406-949-0954

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361212)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdHtB_0bnMZ5Pw00

106 Badger Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,213 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located on the edge of the city limits, this property offers all of the amenities White Sulphur Springs has to offer along with a spectacular view of the Park Hills. Sit out on your deck and watch the wildlife and beautiful Montana sunsets.

For open house information, contact Terry Taylor, Clearwater Montana Properties - White Sulphur Springs at 800-577-3013

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22102484)

With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

