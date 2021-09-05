Check out these White Sulphur Springs homes on the market

(White Sulphur Springs, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in White Sulphur Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

410 East Lincoln Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 3 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath mobile sits two blocks off of Main Street in White Sulphur Springs. The views of the Park Hills are stunning from this property. There is a two car garage and the yard is partially fenced. This home is within walking distance of banks, grocery stores, eateries, the hot springs, local bakery, brewery, and so much more.

199 Mountain View Trail, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 3 Beds 3 Baths | $684,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,378 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Grassy Mountain located in the Big Belt Mountains has trails boasting hiking, Mountain biking, nature trips, walking, Bird watching, Trail riding, forest, views, and wild flowers. Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs. Bozeman is about 80 miles away. Helena is estimated 60 miles. This beautiful custom home has radiant floor heat, heated garage, propane/electric run to appliances for your choice of propane or electric .The property also includes a 24 x 48 Barn. The perimeter is partially fenced. HOA - not active Conduit from garage to panel for a generator. Zero maintenance, back-up heat

106 Badger Street, White Sulphur Springs, 59645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,213 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located on the edge of the city limits, this property offers all of the amenities White Sulphur Springs has to offer along with a spectacular view of the Park Hills. Sit out on your deck and watch the wildlife and beautiful Montana sunsets.

