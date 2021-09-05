Check out these homes on the Condon market now

(Condon, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Condon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

309 N Oregon St, Condon, 97823 2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wonderful home with new milgard windows, roof, insulation, siding, and on demand hot water in the last 10 years. Renovated bathroom . Lots of fruit trees in the back yard. Detached garage complete this package.

215 W Gilliam St, Condon, 97823 3 Beds 4 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,339 Square Feet | Built in 1928

OPPORTUNITY IS WAITING! Family home in a great rural community. 3 bed/3 bath on a corner lot, hardwood floors, arched doorways, built-ins, open concept dining/living room, laundry and home office on the main. 2 bedrooms, bathroom and primary bedroom with ensuite upstairs. Additional sq. footage in unfinished basement and plumbed for fourth bathroom. Level back yard, hobby shed. Sold as-is. Cash or will qualify for a rehab loan. Needs a new furnace and some TLC.

