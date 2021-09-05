CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Condon, OR

Check out these homes on the Condon market now

Posted by 
Condon Times
Condon Times
 4 days ago

(Condon, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Condon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9TMl_0bnMZ4XD00

309 N Oregon St, Condon, 97823

2 Beds 1 Bath | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wonderful home with new milgard windows, roof, insulation, siding, and on demand hot water in the last 10 years. Renovated bathroom . Lots of fruit trees in the back yard. Detached garage complete this package.

For open house information, contact Linda Smith, Tatone-Smith Real Estate Group LLC at 541-384-4193

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21273112)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH70r_0bnMZ4XD00

215 W Gilliam St, Condon, 97823

3 Beds 4 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,339 Square Feet | Built in 1928

OPPORTUNITY IS WAITING! Family home in a great rural community. 3 bed/3 bath on a corner lot, hardwood floors, arched doorways, built-ins, open concept dining/living room, laundry and home office on the main. 2 bedrooms, bathroom and primary bedroom with ensuite upstairs. Additional sq. footage in unfinished basement and plumbed for fourth bathroom. Level back yard, hobby shed. Sold as-is. Cash or will qualify for a rehab loan. Needs a new furnace and some TLC.

For open house information, contact Donna Rietmann, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21499651)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Condon Times

Condon Times

Condon, OR
2
Followers
160
Post
98
Views
ABOUT

With Condon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Condon, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Tlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy