Arco-curious? These homes are on the market

(Arco, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Arco than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

318 Grand Avenue, Arco, 83213 2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great little 2 bed 2 bath home right downtown Arco, bordering grand ave. This home has been rented for the last 12+ years. Tennent has never missed a payment. It will make a great investment opportunity for someone. Small shed on property. Home is directly across street from all Butte schools. Buyer to confirm all Zoning prior to purchase.

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307

238 Louise Drive, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice little 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a back yard fully fenced for dogs and a garden area. Really pretty wood floors in the living room. Comfortable living in an incredible little town. Call listing agent and book a showing today!

2733 Birch Street, Arco, 83213 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,991 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 1632 square foot, 3 bed 1 bath home is in Butte City, just Southeast of Arco, Idaho. The home has 2 unfinished rooms in the basement that are essentially bedrooms. The home has a good-sized kitchen, and the bathroom was just remodeled. This home sits fenced, on .29 of an acre, is heated via propane forced air, and has an incredible, attached, double bay heated garage/shop. Come see this one today!

