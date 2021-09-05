CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arco, ID

Arco-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Arco News Beat
Arco News Beat
 4 days ago

(Arco, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Arco than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cvY4E_0bnMZ2ll00

318 Grand Avenue, Arco, 83213

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great little 2 bed 2 bath home right downtown Arco, bordering grand ave. This home has been rented for the last 12+ years. Tennent has never missed a payment. It will make a great investment opportunity for someone. Small shed on property. Home is directly across street from all Butte schools. Buyer to confirm all Zoning prior to purchase.

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2134793)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IbC3_0bnMZ2ll00

238 Louise Drive, Arco, 83213

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice little 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a back yard fully fenced for dogs and a garden area. Really pretty wood floors in the living room. Comfortable living in an incredible little town. Call listing agent and book a showing today!

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2137877)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bUui4_0bnMZ2ll00

2733 Birch Street, Arco, 83213

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,991 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This 1632 square foot, 3 bed 1 bath home is in Butte City, just Southeast of Arco, Idaho. The home has 2 unfinished rooms in the basement that are essentially bedrooms. The home has a good-sized kitchen, and the bathroom was just remodeled. This home sits fenced, on .29 of an acre, is heated via propane forced air, and has an incredible, attached, double bay heated garage/shop. Come see this one today!

For open house information, contact Boone Barnes, L P Barnes Real Estate at 208-527-3307

Copyright © 2021 Snake River Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SNRMLSID-2138374)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Arco News Beat

Arco News Beat

Arco, ID
4
Followers
174
Post
536
Views
ABOUT

With Arco News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butte City, ID
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Arco, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Ave#Propane#L P Barnes Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy