Rocksprings, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Rocksprings

Rocksprings News Watch
Rocksprings News Watch
 4 days ago

(Rocksprings, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Rocksprings. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RW0ju_0bnMZ1t200

2790 County Road 320, Rocksprings, 78880

4 Beds 2 Baths | $79,500 | Manufactured Home | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great mobile home with lots of potential in a secluded spot! Lots of upgrades include a new standing seam roof, all new insulation, sheetrock and interior paint, new light fixtures, new window and cornice trim, and new butcher block kitchen counter top., Windows: [Vinyl], Features: Deck, Fireplace-Non Functioning, Whirlpool Tub, Flooring: [Other-See Remarks]

For open house information, contact Krystyn Huffstutler-Reyes, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1530967)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpY93_0bnMZ1t200

75 W Windsong Ln, Rocksprings, 78880

4 Beds 4 Baths | $159,500 | Mobile Home | 2,624 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Large 4/2/2, 2624 Sq. Ft. Mfg. Home on 1.386 acres in Rocksprings, Tx. Very well maintained and terrific floor plan. Kitchen with ample countertops with Island and lots of storage space including a nice wall pantry. Open floorplan with a large Master Bedroom, walk-in closets, and bath with separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. All appliances including Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and chest freezer convey. All walls are sheetrock, vaulted ceilings, and all freshly painted. The home has crown molding throughout. The acreage is flat and partially wooded, you will enjoy sitting on the deck and watching the deer with your morning coffee or evening beverage. The 2 car garage is conveniently located just outside the back door. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and the home has lots of storage. The siding is HardiPlank over plywood as is the skirting, the exterior walls are framed with 2/6 studs for additional strength and insulation. Any furniture items left after selling or donating will also convey, or arrangements can be made to dispose of them prior to closing. BUYER SHOULD VERIFY ALL FINANCIAL DATA AND MEASUREMENTS before contracting. TAKE A LOOK

For open house information, contact Ray Rothwell, CENTURY 21 The Hills Realty at 830-257-5010

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-103390)

