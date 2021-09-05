Check out these homes for sale in Laurel now

(Laurel, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Laurel will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

207 N Elm Street, Coleridge, 68727 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Terry Wilkerson, M: 402-360-0749, terry@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with many updates. Air conditioning, furnace and ductwork are all new. Non-conforming bedroom in basement. Home has a radon mitigation system. Take a look at this, will sell fast.

For open house information, contact Terry Wilkerson, Don Peterson & Associates R E at 402-254-9700

311 Wakefield St., Laurel, 68745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1918

One of a kind older home. Lots of space; beautiful woodwork and doors; built-in cabinets in walk-in closets. Come and make this your new home.

For open house information, contact D. Christopher Miller, Don Miller Land Co., Inc. at 800-992-1912