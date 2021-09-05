CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomerene, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the Pomerene market now

 4 days ago

(Pomerene, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pomerene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0vMm_0bnMYxfC00

763 E 4Th Avenue, St. David, 85630

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Cute manufactured home on quiet back road in darling St David. This home is on a large 1.17 acre corner lot, bordering the wash which runs during monsoon season. This home has 3 bedrooms plus an office/den off the main living area. With new carpet and some updates, this home would be a steal in this market. There is a spacious workshop plus an additional storage shed on the lot, a really nice covered deck off the back of the home and mature landscaping. The garden boxes out back are begging for a new family to start planting in them. Check this home out today!

For open house information, contact Kayli Waite, DiPeso Realty at 520-586-2122

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22117192)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZTeP_0bnMYxfC00

92 N Horned Owl Lane, St. David, 85630

4 Beds 3 Baths | $985,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,202 Square Feet | Built in None

*** ARIZONA PREFERRED PROPERTIES IS OFFERING THIS EXQUISITE QUALITY CUSTOM HOME AS A PRE-SALE TO BE BUILT ON 36.34 ACRE CUL-DE-SAC PARCEL * SEE INTERIOR RENDERING PHOTOS & HOME SITE * SOARING CEILINGS * POOL INCLUDED * THINKING OF A FAMILY ESTATE WELL HERE IT IS LIKE NO OTHER * LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DRAGOON MOUNTAIN RANCH PRIVATE GATED ENCLAVE * MAGNIFICENT 360' DEGREE MOUNTAIN AND CITY LIGHT VIEWS OF BENSON, SIERRA VISTA & TOMBSTONE * SUNSETS TO DIE FOR * STARY NIGHTS FEELS LIKE YOU CAN TOUCH THE STARS * PRIVATE ACCESS TO CORONADO NAT'L FOREST W/ MILES OF HIKING & EQUESTRIAN TRAILS TO EXPLORE * OWNER/AGENT MAY CARRY ADDITIONAL LAND FINANCING AS WELL * MINUTES TO BENSON AIRPORT & GOLF COURSE ***BEST KEPT SECRET IN TUCSON*** ***** LOW TAXES !!!

For open house information, contact James M Krivacic, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 480-505-6300

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22101573)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuLSw_0bnMYxfC00

1461 Sweet Home Trail, St. David, 85630

4 Beds 3 Baths | $394,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,178 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on 4 acres. Large mesquite trees, circular driveway has been chip sealed. Large 2 car garage, front and rear porches have been enclosed with aluminum screen enclosures so you can enjoy the evenings without those pesky insects! All exposed exterior windows have solar screens installed to help keep energy bills down. The interior features polished concrete floors, vaulted ceiling's, A/C ,instant hot water, custom cabinetry with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! A 12x24 pad has been poured for a future shed.

For open house information, contact Bridger L. Blaschke, DiPeso Realty at 520-586-2122

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22120318)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhDCf_0bnMYxfC00

651 E Apache Circle, Benson, 85602

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,058 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This lovely home with a crystal clear swimming pool tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in the bedroom community of Benson Arizona should be the top of your list for touring your next home in Benson Arizona.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Reed Shelton, eXp Realty 01 at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22122269)

See more property details

