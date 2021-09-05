Take a look at these homes on the Philipsburg market now

(Philipsburg, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Philipsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

707 & 709 Arlington Street, Philipsburg, 59858 3 Beds 1 Bath | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Duplex on the East side of Philipsburg that is nearly new! A demand for full time as well as short term rentals makes this property a great investment opportunity. Each unit features an open layout living/kitchen area with vaulted ceilings. They are approximately 950 square feet each, and, boast 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Amenities include on-demand hot water, in-floor heat, incredible views of Discovery Ski Hill and the Pintler Range, and much more. A rare find!

98 Homestead Lane, Philipsburg, 59858 1 Bed 1 Bath | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 625 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Looks at these Views. Unique property that overlooks the whole valley. Wake up in a Yurt with views of the backside of Discovery Ski Area. Have your coffee on the deck and enjoy the views of the Pintler Mountains. This rare property is minutes away from historical Philipsburg. Weather your a hunter, fisherman, hiker, skier, or just an outdoor enthusiast, this property is perfect for you. Use it as a get away, or there is plenty of room on the 60 acres to build. Not many properties like this still available.

12 Porters Corner Lane, Philipsburg, 59858 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1972

What an incredible opportunity in Philipsburg! Location, location, location! Check out this partially finished home that is being remodeled. The 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on 3 acres on the banks of Flint Creek! Finish this home out to be exactly what you can imagine. The owner has gone through this property inch by inch while in the process of remodeling. He has corrected and updated wiring, plumbing, heating, insulation, etc. A brand new septic system and drain field were installed in 2018. Also, the roof has been totally replaced. All the important and most difficult things are done! There is also an old home that is being restored with beautiful dormer windows. It is attached to the smaller shop/garage. Also, a huge shop has all the room needed to work, play, and store toys! The potential for this property is endless. The property is just minutes to Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski Hill, Rock Creek, Moose Lake, East Fork Reservoir, Skalkaho Pass, and more.

80 Park Road, Philipsburg, 59858 2 Beds 1 Bath | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Incredible home built in 2020 with very little use on a private and secluded 5 acre setting but only about 10 minutes to either Philipsburg or Georgetown Lake. Rustic wood finish work combined with modern touches like subway tile give it a warm and comfortable appeal. Big windows make the open kitchen and living area with large ceilings feel bright and open. Large bathroom with tiled shower and dual vanities. Good size bedrooms and a large mudroom off the garage. Discovery Ski area is just up the road along with all the fishing, boating, hiking and exploring you can imagine. The Philipsburg/Georgetown Lake area is one of the best true 4 Season areas in the country.Decent Verizon cell service and Blackfoot internet available. Starlink?Possible spot to put a future shop.

