CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laona, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Laona

Posted by 
Laona Bulletin
Laona Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Laona, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Laona will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMYvM_0bnMYvtk00

7284 Freedom Tr, Wabeno, 54566

2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in None

A wonderful private lakefront home on a full recreational, great fishing lake! Located just 90 miles north of Green Bay, this immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA home on gorgeous Roberts Lake, a 452 acre spring fed lake, is beautifully landscaped and includes 1.19 acres of spectacular country living on a private road with 154' of frontage and a gentle slope to the lake. The home features cathedral ceilings with tongue-and-groove pine, a cozy stone wood-burning fireplace, open concept kitchen and living room, master bedroom, two full baths, mud room, and a spacious loft with plenty of room for several beds. The 2 car garage includes an upper level with 672 square feet of additional space. You can ATV and snowmobile directly from the property or take in the sunsets overlooking the lake as you relax under the gazebo on the deck or around the firepit. Come see this true northwoods country lake home!

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193082)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP7h6_0bnMYvtk00

3988 Cth W, None, 54520

4 Beds 3 Baths | $644,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on Stunning Lake Lucerne, this home offers 96' of frontage with a beautiful yard. This 4 bedroom has 3 baths (1 full, 2- 3/4) and an attached garage with a hot tub inside! It also offers a detached garage for all your toys! 2 main level patio doors that lead to a wrap around deck. The main level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, dining room, living room with a gas fireplace! The lower level also has 2 bedrooms with an additional rec room and a patio door walkout! The basement has in floor heat, along with central air and central vac.

For open house information, contact JOSH VOLLMAR, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192583)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23F4ze_0bnMYvtk00

307 Metonga Ave S, Crandon, 54520

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing quality has been brought to this beautiful 3 BR 1 BA home with a 2 car garage that includes a new studio perfect for your guests. The property features gorgeous landscaping with a wrap around deck, pergola, bar and entertainment area. This quality remodeled home now has tall ceilings, a complete new kitchen with a snack bar and wine cooler, a full bath with a stunning tile shower, main floor master bedroom with a gorgeous master bath and walk-in closet, a beautiful living room that has a cozy free standing fireplace and a spiral staircase leading to a loft with two upstairs bedrooms. Call today to see this wonderful home!

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193128)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJBzD_0bnMYvtk00

9931 Lemke Rd, Crandon, 54520

3 Beds 1 Bath | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Wonderfully remodeled 3 BR, 1 BA country home includes a new 30x32' pole building with over 38 acres. A true wildlife lover's dream, the property has a fenced area in the spacious back yard and a storage container perfect for your extra toys. The home features a new kitchen with gorgeous maple cabinets and beautiful flooring, new bath, furnace and hot water heater, and an upper level greatroom. There are two main level bedrooms and a large entrance that includes the laundry and a free standing stove that heats the home nicely. A deer stand is ready for you at the back of the property, and you can access the ATV and snowmobile trails directly from the property for full up north recreation. The property is just a short distance to full recreational Lake Metonga and located in a nice private setting. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact KATHY FLANNERY, HOMELAND REALTY WI LLC at 715-449-5022

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-191302)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Laona Bulletin

Laona Bulletin

Laona, WI
7
Followers
207
Post
605
Views
ABOUT

With Laona Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Laona, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Lake Lucerne#Sunset#Atv#Homeland Realty Wi Llc#30x32
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Morganton News Herald

Morganton home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Morganton homes over 4,000 square feet in size. DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! The opportunities are endless with this gorgeous well-constructed mid-century modern stone home. Perfect for those looking for a vacation home or AirBnB property for under $90/sq ft! You won't find another home like this in Marion. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, dining, office, living room, laundry, and kitchen all on the main level. Heated and cooled upper level has two beds and full bathroom - just under 7' ceilings, not counted in HLA. Basement features a two car garage, two half baths and huge rec room. Roof replaced in 2018. High-speed internet (up to 940Mbps) available through Spectrum. Amazing lot on approximately one acre with long range views of the mountains. Just a stones throw from Asheville and Lake James. Downtown Marion is WALKING distance - this is truly "where main street meets the mountains"! This property is excellent for buyers who desire mountain views, a private and unique home, and all the amenities of a quickly growing vacation town!
Troutman, NCmooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,000,000

Former builders home w/all the extras! Spread out in this gorgeous hard stucco luxury estate. Privacy abounds in the expertly landscaped fenced yard complete w/irrigation, hot tub, & huge water views out to the main channel on an oversized, double 1.06 acre lot. Entertain at the bar, theater room, billiards, deck or outdoor living area. Underground propane tank for the optional gas grill, gas dryer & multiple see through fireplaces throughout the home. Second living quarters w/full kitchen, family room & luxurious bedroom. Double door front entry, large windows/lots of windows throughout, decorative wood trim throughout, high, vaulted, cathedral ceiling in main living room, high ceilings throughout home, decorative trey ceilings in master bedroom & dining room, hardwood floors, hardwood floor inlays in entryway & dining room, granite & marble countertops, spacious bedrooms & closets, lots of storage space, oversized office space or optional home workout room/space. 1 year First American Home Warranty included. www.CKSelectRealEstate.com www.KirkHanson.com Kirk Hanson 704-788-2255.
Lake Como, FLbungalower

House of the Day: 3/2 Home in Lake Como asking $449,900

SPONSORED: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 2305 Buckminster Circle [GMap] in Lake Como, just south of The Milk District, with easy access to local businesses like Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria, Sideward Brewing, and the Hourglass District. This 1,940 SF home features a sunny Florida room and a...
Florence, SCSCNow

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

Welcome home to 535 Prestwick Drive. You will fall in love with this beautiful stone front, brick Westbrook home! Situated on a large corner lot it features over 4049 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Can't forget the enormous bonus room!You'll also enjoy over 588 sq ft of outdoor living space to enjoy the gorgeous South Carolina weather. The sellers have completely updated the kitchen with high end THERMADORE professional appliances including a gas cooktop, built in oven and microwave and Bosch built in coffee maker.There is also a large walk in pantry.Through out the rest of the home there are so many upgrades such as a NEW TRANE HVAC, GAS PACK . NEW granite counters and beautiful backsplash, Gorgeous white painted cabinets,NEW hardware, they have replaced indoor lights and garage with LED efficient fixtures and bulbs,NEW gas logs in den, NEW fireplace surround and marble hearth,NEW chandeliers in main foyer and dining, NEW ceiling fans in den, guest room ,upstairs bedroom and outside porch,Upgraded home security system,NEW sinks and fawcets in Master bath, NEW counters,fawcet,mirror and sconces in powder room, 5 NEW toilets,New sconces in Living room,added stair trends. Refinshed hardwood floors. Outside the list continues with over 30 large trees removed and stumps ground,Removed overgrown shrubbery and added new mulch,Repaired and replaced almost all of the sprinkler system,Installed NEW 6" raingutters. Installed top of the line Hot Tub on back patio. This home offers an incredible amount of storage also. the walk in attic is incredible.Westbrook neighborhood is located on TRACES GOLF COURSE in west Florence.Beautiful meandering streets to walk and bike ride. Schools are: Lucy t Davis elementary, Sneed Jr. high and West Florence high school. Call today to see this beautiful home!
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $589,900

Custom built 4 bd/4.5 ba brick and rock exterior home on 2.07 acres, lower level features high ceilings, architectural detail, living room with gas logs, formal dining room and huge chef's kitchen for entertaining with island, opening for industrial size fridge, flat cooktop, and gorgeous cherry cabinets. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Office/bonus room and full bath on lower. Owner suite with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and sunroom with private exit. Laundry/mud-room with security camera system & 1/2 bath leads to over-size garage. Brand new roof installed Spring 2021. Recent 2nd floor updates include new tile floor in foyer and hardwoods. 3 bds. with 3 full baths including jack and jill and large closets, 2nd owner's suite. Exterior acreage with 150 ft. wrought iron front fence with gate equipped to add electronic opening system. Numerous out-buildings including a detached garage. Well and septic, city water available. Bring your toys!
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $534,900

Jeff Pruess, M: 402-659-5333, JeffPruess@nebraskarealty.com, www.jeffpruess.com - Deere Pointe. This Stunning 3 bedroom, 4 bath, 2 car ranch has that custom look you've been searching for. The elegant entry leads you to the formal dining room and executive office with floor to ceiling windows. Great room features a cozy fireplace and built-in glass shelving. The chef style kitchen features a Dacor gas cook top with warming drawers, convection ovens, walk-in pantry, dining area with walk out to the entertaining deck overlooking the beautifully landscaped fenced yard. The ensuite features a full bath and a custom walk-in closet, heated file floors and a heated towel rack. Finished lower level with a fireplace in rec-room, bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bath with claw tub. Lots of storage, High eff Air filtering system, Central Vac, commercial water heater, Sprinklers and more. This home shows very well and has lots of upgrades through out the home.
Stanardsville, VADaily Progress

3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,100,000

A remarkable property perched high on the southeastern slope of Powell Mountain with far-reaching, unobstructed mountain views. This custom home is sited on a gentle slope at 1,100 feet in elevation. This modern home takes full advantage of the views with a bank of windows in the living room featuring cathedral ceilings providing spacious living, lots of natural light and an open floor plan to the kitchen and access to the rear deck. The terrace level walk-out basement has a large family room with wood stove. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with many hardscape features. For the horse or livestock enthusiast, there is 6-stall center-aisle stable, show ring, 5 paddocks w/waterers, run-in shed, 2 Butler buildings & dog kennel.
Bettendorf, IAQuad-Cities Times

4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $599,900

EXQUISITE custom brick 1.5 story in desirable Linton Hills that is perfectly situated on EXCEPTIONAL .7 acre lot that provides private backyard w/ mature trees, established landscaping & backs to Palmer GC. Just steps from Hollowview Park, Bett Bike System, & PV’s Riverdale Heights Elem! Fantastic 2 story foyer looks into BRIGHT & SUNNY Great Rm w/ flr to ceiling windows, built-ins, gas frpl, & wet bar. IMPRESSIVE Office boasts BEAUTIFUL coffered ceiling, huge windows, & built-ins. ORGANIZED Kitchen w/ LARGE walk-in pantry, island, NEFF cabinetry, Thermadoor cooktop, & carrara marble tile floors. Tons of natural light thru abundance of windows & a door that leads to a TRANQUIL screened porch! Main flr Laundry Rm & Formal Dining! HUGE Master Suite w/ full Bath & His/Hers closets. SPACIOUS upper loft Family Rm w/ addt wet bar & leads to upper deck. On-suite, 2 addt BRs, full Bath & storage rm complete the upper level. Heated 3 car sideload gar w/ bsmt access & irrigation. Over 4500 fin!
Real Estatethegramblinite.com

310 E. Texas Ave

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - This home features 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. New flooring being installed in 3 bedrooms, hallway, and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the living room with built in bar. The fenced back yard has a large brick patio. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Rental Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Middleton, WImadison

4 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $515,000

STUNNING 2 flat absolutely perfect for an owner occupant - she is a beauty! Charming & warm with an open personality filled with light delivered by new windows. Updated kitchen, newer appliances, granite, original wood floors, and only a 5 minute walk to the charming downtown of Middleton & Capital Brewery. Upper unit is a mirror to the main unit & is like living in a treehouse. The staircase up is open to the main living level and could easily be a 4 bedroom and two bath home with a two car garage.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Spring, TXHouston Chronicle

Guess the rent of this five-bedroom home in Spring with a pool

Chron is taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco to find local properties available to rent in Houston—the good, the bad, and the expensive. Welcome to Chron's "Guess the Rent" series. Suburban living has its pros, especially if you're ready for more space outside of the loop.
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

2500 Bay Point Village Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $519,900

Awesome Country Club location! 3 bedrooms plus extra loft area! Great open floorplan on main level, with natural gas fireplace, and 9' ceilings. Large deck off the living room for outdoor living. Open kitchen and large pantry. As of Aug 2021, new kitchen appliances, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, and new paint throughout. Granite counters ordered and scheduled to be installed Sept 13. Large primary bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceilings, and oversized bathroom with separate walkin shower and soaking tub, walkin closet and separate toilet room. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and generous bonus loft space for office, workout or play area. Dog runs are permitted. Great 2 car garage. Not part of Continental HOA . 30 day minimum rentals. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $849,000

NO disappointment here... Minutes from the beach in Ocean City and even closer to the back bays. This beautiful stately home is nestled in the lovely area of Hideaway Estates in Egg Harbor Twp. just outside of Linwood. Nothing was spared to create this GEM of a home. From the moment you enter the royal foyer you will feel the care that went into this design. The welcoming open entry way displays a formal living room on the L and formal dining room on the R showcased by the staircase leading to the second floor. The second floor features two master suites. The main suite has tray ceiling large bath with cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi tub and 2 separate water closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the open stairway to a full finished basement (could have 3 more bedrooms) full bath and huge game room complete with outside entrance to the glorious back yard. By the way, the back yard is fully paved with beautiful patio and large in ground pool along with a generous pool house.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.
Huntersville, NCIndependent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,450,000

Tucked into the Northeastern Huntersville corridor, find a uniquely designed, modern ranch built in 2018. Well-planned open concept floor plan is filled with natural sun light connecting the house & the outdoors. Entertain under an expansive covered patio (900+ sq ft) with 9’ x 20’- 5 panel sliding door, flowing seamlessly from main room for true indoor/outdoor living which includes composite decking with modern cable railings. Energy efficient and maintenance free in mind: poured concrete 4 ft crawl with finished cement floor; 12” inch I-beams with steal columns; sprayed foam insulation throughout including patio, garage and crawl; Large premium Pella aluminum clad triple pane windows with blinds inside glass; James Hardie cement board, commercial grade wood accent; forced air natural gas with Smart thermostats. 3 car garage + workshop area, large driveway and easy access garden set up on a quiet 1.47 acre setting. U shaped design offers great room with 12”+ ceilings, 4 bedrooms on one side, master on the other for privacy. No HOA. Minutes from Davidson, Birkdale Village and I-77.

Comments / 0

Community Policy