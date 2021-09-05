CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cawood, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Cawood market now

Posted by 
Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 4 days ago

(Cawood, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cawood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzAKH_0bnMYu1100

215 Crane Road, Pennington Gap, 24277

2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,500 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come see this cute 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with a corner lot. Home has a 1 car detached garage, carport, and storage shed. There's a nice yard on the side. This home also has a basement, new floors in part of the home that were installed this year, and metal roof installed in the last 5 years. This home would be a great rental property or starter home. Home also has public water and public sewer. Information deemed reliable but must be verified by buyer or buyers agent.

For open house information, contact NICHOLE JONES, R-MAC REALTY at 423-360-2947

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9924530)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfTV1_0bnMYu1100

2686 215, Evarts, 40828

3 Beds 2 Baths | $66,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of space inside and out! In addition to the home there is a bonus room off the detached garage. All that is missing is you!

For open house information, contact Phyllis Napier, Forever Home at 606-505-5084

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20118942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tm73G_0bnMYu1100

106 Linda Avenue, Jonesville, 24263

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,250 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Beautifully updated and maintained home located on a corner lot in the Town of Jonesville. As you pull into the paved drive, you will immediately notice the well manicured lawn, landscaping, shade trees, and unique foliage. The carport is a great space to enjoy the outdoor space. As you enter the home, you will be greeted by an oversized living area with a gorgeous working stone fireplace that spans an entire wall. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In addition to the heat pump and fireplace, there is a wood-burning stove and a backup propane heater. Windows are double-paned for energy efficiency. Entry access to the walk-out basement from the main level. The basement is unfinished; however, it already has studded walls and a partially finished full bath. Shower and toilet is installed and plumbing for sink is present. The wood-burning stove is located in the basement. (pictures to come) The basement walks out onto a brick patio with retaining walls. The back yard is fenced and has an established garden spot. Don't let this unique opportunity slip away! All information taken from third party and tax records. Buyer and buyers agent to verify.

For open house information, contact KENA SIZEMORE, LEE AUCTION COMPANY at 276-546-2067

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9926414)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjsAL_0bnMYu1100

101 Oak Drive, Cawood, 40815

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Little Bit of Heaven. This home is located on a very private lot with beautiful views of the mountains of Easter Ky. Right next to the Harlan Country Club only 6 Miles from Hospital and city limits. Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Formal dining. Screened in front and back porch, covered porch and back deck. Three car carport, out building, fenced yard for pets, garden spot and last but not least a inground pool.

For open house information, contact Pauline Mills, RE/MAX Property Professionals at 606-862-0555

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20118960)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Cawood Today

Cawood Today

Cawood, KY
19
Followers
229
Post
451
Views
ABOUT

With Cawood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
City
Cawood, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Plumbing#Propane#Forever Home#Lee Auction Company#The Harlan Country Club#Bedrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy