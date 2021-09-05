Take a look at these homes on the Cawood market now

(Cawood, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cawood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

215 Crane Road, Pennington Gap, 24277 2 Beds 1 Bath | $39,500 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Come see this cute 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with a corner lot. Home has a 1 car detached garage, carport, and storage shed. There's a nice yard on the side. This home also has a basement, new floors in part of the home that were installed this year, and metal roof installed in the last 5 years. This home would be a great rental property or starter home. Home also has public water and public sewer. Information deemed reliable but must be verified by buyer or buyers agent.

For open house information, contact NICHOLE JONES, R-MAC REALTY at 423-360-2947

2686 215, Evarts, 40828 3 Beds 2 Baths | $66,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has plenty of space inside and out! In addition to the home there is a bonus room off the detached garage. All that is missing is you!

For open house information, contact Phyllis Napier, Forever Home at 606-505-5084

106 Linda Avenue, Jonesville, 24263 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,250 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Beautifully updated and maintained home located on a corner lot in the Town of Jonesville. As you pull into the paved drive, you will immediately notice the well manicured lawn, landscaping, shade trees, and unique foliage. The carport is a great space to enjoy the outdoor space. As you enter the home, you will be greeted by an oversized living area with a gorgeous working stone fireplace that spans an entire wall. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. In addition to the heat pump and fireplace, there is a wood-burning stove and a backup propane heater. Windows are double-paned for energy efficiency. Entry access to the walk-out basement from the main level. The basement is unfinished; however, it already has studded walls and a partially finished full bath. Shower and toilet is installed and plumbing for sink is present. The wood-burning stove is located in the basement. (pictures to come) The basement walks out onto a brick patio with retaining walls. The back yard is fenced and has an established garden spot. Don't let this unique opportunity slip away! All information taken from third party and tax records. Buyer and buyers agent to verify.

For open house information, contact KENA SIZEMORE, LEE AUCTION COMPANY at 276-546-2067

101 Oak Drive, Cawood, 40815 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,388 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Little Bit of Heaven. This home is located on a very private lot with beautiful views of the mountains of Easter Ky. Right next to the Harlan Country Club only 6 Miles from Hospital and city limits. Home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Formal dining. Screened in front and back porch, covered porch and back deck. Three car carport, out building, fenced yard for pets, garden spot and last but not least a inground pool.

For open house information, contact Pauline Mills, RE/MAX Property Professionals at 606-862-0555