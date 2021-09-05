Take a look at these homes on the market in Deadwood

(Deadwood, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Deadwood. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1537 Hope Street, Sturgis, 57785 5 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Listed by Cheri St. Pierre, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 390-2481. Adorable centrally-located walkout raised ranch with lovely Hills views & no backyard neighbors! Roomy open kitchen with plenty of countertop space and rows of cabinets. Spacious living room with walkout to a sprawling open deck. Enormous main floor master bedroom, guest bedroom, and full bathroom. Walkout basement highlights a family room area with access to the backyard. Basement also houses sizeable 3rd, 4th & 5th bedrooms as well as laundry area. Would make a prime short term or long term rental and quickly become a prime investment. Just a 30 min drive to the buzz of Rapid City and 20 min drive to the historic streets of Deadwood!

For open house information, contact Cheri St. Pierre, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills Spearfish at 605-343-7500

414 Grand Avenue, Lead, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,270 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Listed by Singer Team Realty 605-920-1518 KW Black Hills. Are looking for a meticulously maintained turn-key home in the Black Hills of Lead South Dakota? This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 PLUS finished and heated garage is just what you are looking for. Take in the beauty of the hills from the covered front porch or enjoy a BBQ on the covered concrete patio in the back. Nice front and side yards with mature trees grass and rocks. This house can be used as a vacation rental or a forever home for you and your family. Lead South Dakota boasts of some of the finest ATV trails in the county, close to the Mickelson Trail for hiking and biking and of course the Lead Open Cut for some of the best fireworks in the area. Close to Terry Peak for skiing and snowmobiling this house has adventure all year round~ Call or Text for a private tour. 605-920-1518 Christina Singer

For open house information, contact Christina Singer, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills Spearfish at 605-343-7500

21634 Pahkamaa Road, Deadwood, 57732 3 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,457 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful craftsmanship all throughout this 2015 home. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 4 car garage and Creekside property on a little over 2 acres. There is a detached 25x25 heated 2 car garage with a workshop above. This area is currently used as a wood working shop and is plumbed with water and sewer lines ready and available for hook up. Septic tank is behind the detached garage and is a 2 chamber system installed by M&M Sanitation. There is drain tile on the inside and outside of the house foundation with a pump pump installed. Tile is around the outside of the detached garage also. 1000 gallon propane tank is owned. County maintained road. Radon Mitigation system. Water softener owned. Beutiful fireplace in the living area, LED lighting throughout the house. On demand hot water heater. Geothermal furnace. (please see info sheet on furnace.) Triple pane Pella Windows with built in blinds/shades. Two outside panes are thermal. Generator is hardwired into the house.

For open house information, contact Heidi Keough, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills Rapid City at 605-343-7500

3062 Trailhead Loop, Sturgis, 57785 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,153 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This amazing property has been designed and created by Sturgis natives and business owners, Rod & Cassie Bradley. Inspired to create a neighborhood to foster home ownership and to take full advantage of the outdoor elements our community has to offer, the Trailhead neighborhood became a reality. These twenty-three homes at the mouth of Vanocker Canyon are located directly on the municipal bike path to access the Sturgis Dams and Black Hills National Forest. Less than 2 miles from legendary Sturgis Main Street and easy access to I-90, these homes are intended for residents taking full advantage of what it means to live and work in the Black Hills. For first time home buyers, these homes qualify for Rural Development 100% financing. Both three-bedroom and two-bedroom models are available, all with two full bathrooms. Some models include a garage in the advertised price, but all homes have the space to add a garage now or in years to come.

For open house information, contact Dixie Olson, Properties Unlimited Realty at 605-347-7644