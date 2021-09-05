CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodson, LA

Check out these homes on the Dodson market now

Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 4 days ago

(Dodson, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dodson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZbKI_0bnMYoxt00

925 6Th Street, Jonesboro, 71251

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,511 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in Jonesboro that sits on a corner lot! This Home features a brand new roof, a large kitchen, lots of storage, a fireplace and more! "Information provided for this listing is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed." All measurements lot sizes, acreage, and age of the property, school zones, deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Must be verified by buyer or Buyer's Agent. This is a REO and all offers are subject to acceptance by Home Steps/Freddie Mac Homes. The property is sold in AS IS condition." This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 08/27/2021. See HomeSteps.com for more information on FMFL.

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11857681)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnanU_0bnMYoxt00

4146 Hwy 34, Dodson, 71422

4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in None

This Home had a tree on it from Hurricane Laura. It was tarped afterwards. This Home sits on 3.45 acres and could be rebuilt into a nice Home. Seller is selling as is, and will not do any repairs.

For open house information, contact RANDY BROWNING, REALTY EXPERTS, INC. at 318-201-0645

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-161416)

Dodson Updates

Dodson Updates

Dodson, LA
