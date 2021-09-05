Check out these homes for sale in Melcher-Dallas now

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Melcher-Dallas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

23365 190Th Avenue, Lacona, 50139 3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,900 | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Exquisite views on this stunning Warren County acreage that has it all! Immaculate ranch with 2,880 sqft of living space features an open floor plan with luxury tile floors throughout. The oversized living room flows into the large dining area w/custom cabinetry opening to a large office/flex space and a fabulous, updated kitchen with new appliances. Enjoy your huge owner's suite with double sinks, soaking tub, tile shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath located on the other side of the home. The large laundry/mud room leads to an enormous 60X60 temperature-controlled garage with two giant doors, a hot tub room, safe room, tons of storage and space for all your toys and recreational vehicles! The grounds are perfectly set up for horses with two barns, one with stalls, hay storage and tack room. Enjoy the fully stocked pond and beautiful landscaping. Home is off pavement. A must see!

410 3Rd Street, Milo, 50166 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Property sold "As Is". Great potential in this 3 bedroom ranch home. Easy walk to Casey's General Store. Wonderful community.

204 E Jackson Street, Pleasantville, 50225 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Adorable updated story and half! Most of the flooring, baseboards, trim and doors above grade have been updated. The bath/laundry room is remodeled with new flooring, bath surround and fixtures, double sinks, lo-flow toilet, and even a Bluetooth fan/speaker. With three bedrooms upstairs and a dining room, living room and office on the main this floor plan is ideal for someone that needs to work from home with a family. Plus the benefit of a nonconforming fourth bedroom in the basement and two common areas for crafting, gaming, movies or whatever you need. Enjoy dinner on the porch and s’mores at the fire pit in the evenings!

706 Merna Drive, Knoxville, 50138 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH HOME WITH FULL BASEMENT, FENCED IN BACK YARD, AND 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. This is a dream home to most, it has been lived in and loved by only 1 family and it's ready for some updates and it's next family. This home offers so many desirable qualities besides what has already been stated. Bonus-Enjoy hosting gatherings with the great deck out back or hang out in the basement with the built in bar!

