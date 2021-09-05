CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melcher-dallas, IA

Check out these homes for sale in Melcher-Dallas now

Posted by 
Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 4 days ago

(Melcher-Dallas, IA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Melcher-Dallas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRY7z_0bnMYn5A00

23365 190Th Avenue, Lacona, 50139

3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,900 | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Exquisite views on this stunning Warren County acreage that has it all! Immaculate ranch with 2,880 sqft of living space features an open floor plan with luxury tile floors throughout. The oversized living room flows into the large dining area w/custom cabinetry opening to a large office/flex space and a fabulous, updated kitchen with new appliances. Enjoy your huge owner's suite with double sinks, soaking tub, tile shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath located on the other side of the home. The large laundry/mud room leads to an enormous 60X60 temperature-controlled garage with two giant doors, a hot tub room, safe room, tons of storage and space for all your toys and recreational vehicles! The grounds are perfectly set up for horses with two barns, one with stalls, hay storage and tack room. Enjoy the fully stocked pond and beautiful landscaping. Home is off pavement. A must see!

For open house information, contact Misty Soldwisch, BH&G Real Estate Innovations at 515-962-5555

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-635425)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKkmC_0bnMYn5A00

410 3Rd Street, Milo, 50166

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Property sold "As Is". Great potential in this 3 bedroom ranch home. Easy walk to Casey's General Store. Wonderful community.

For open house information, contact Rich Hudnut, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-453-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-633710)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSHbl_0bnMYn5A00

204 E Jackson Street, Pleasantville, 50225

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,750 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Adorable updated story and half! Most of the flooring, baseboards, trim and doors above grade have been updated. The bath/laundry room is remodeled with new flooring, bath surround and fixtures, double sinks, lo-flow toilet, and even a Bluetooth fan/speaker. With three bedrooms upstairs and a dining room, living room and office on the main this floor plan is ideal for someone that needs to work from home with a family. Plus the benefit of a nonconforming fourth bedroom in the basement and two common areas for crafting, gaming, movies or whatever you need. Enjoy dinner on the porch and s’mores at the fire pit in the evenings!

For open house information, contact Kim Cross, BH&G Real Estate Innovations at 515-962-5555

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-628819)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ns9j_0bnMYn5A00

706 Merna Drive, Knoxville, 50138

4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 1972

4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH HOME WITH FULL BASEMENT, FENCED IN BACK YARD, AND 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. This is a dream home to most, it has been lived in and loved by only 1 family and it's ready for some updates and it's next family. This home offers so many desirable qualities besides what has already been stated. Bonus-Enjoy hosting gatherings with the great deck out back or hang out in the basement with the built in bar!

For open house information, contact Josie McKay, Summit Realty at 641-218-0000

Copyright © 2021 Des Moines Area Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DMAARIA-630147)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas Daily

Melcher-Dallas, IA
14
Followers
231
Post
387
Views
ABOUT

With Melcher-Dallas Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
County
Warren County, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
City
Dallas, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#General Store#Bluetooth#Summit Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy