Stratford, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Stratford market now

Posted by 
Stratford Dispatch
Stratford Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Stratford, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stratford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r26kS_0bnMYlJi00

999 Tranquility Court, Lemoore, 93245

4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,679 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Motivated Seller!!! Plenty of Room in this Large 2679 Sq Ft home. This 2 Story home Located in NW Lemoore features 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large Kitchen and Living room area and Owner owned Solar Panels. Master Bathroom features both a separate shower and bath with dual sinks locate on opposite sides with large Vanity Mirrors. Back Yard has Multiple varieties of fruit trees. Seller Will consider All offers. Come and see this Amazing Home today!

For open house information, contact Richard A Raya, Bella Homes and Properties, Inc at 559-359-3333

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-212341)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1My8JC_0bnMYlJi00

801 Sheffield Court, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Here is a rare find in Lemoore. This is a one-of-a-kind home featuring an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den, with granite counter tops and custom flooring. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The backyard has a covered patio, swimming pool with pebble tec, and that's great for entertaining. Plenty of parking on this corner lot there is also RV parking This home is located close to Liberty Middle School. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Earnest Ware, Modern Broker, Inc. - Hanford at 559-667-4711

Copyright © 2021 Kings County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KCBRCA-222501)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mf3io_0bnMYlJi00

872 Apple Avenue, Lemoore, 93245

4 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Enjoy the final days of summer in your very own Swimming Pool and spa in Lemoore, Ca. This 1,906 sq ft, 4 bedroom 2 bath home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on an oversized lot ( 9,615 sq ft) and features a 3 car garage, tiled floors, new carpet, a living room, family room with fireplace and a spacious rear yard. The kitchen is light and has ample counter space and cabinets for all your storage needs. The arched transitions to the hallway and lighted art niche add to this homes unique design. The laundry features overhead cabinets and tiled floors. In the main bedroom is a large walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with soaking tub, dual vanites and access to the patio. Spread out in this wonderful home and make an appointment to take a closer look today!

For open house information, contact Debra White, Keller Williams Fresno at 559-432-5533

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-564066)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oeyzk_0bnMYlJi00

338 G Street, Lemoore, 93245

3 Beds 1 Bath | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great Investment Opportunity or owner occupied, cute bungalow style home with covered porch, 3 bedroom 1 bath on a large lot with mature landscaping and also has alley access, large storage shed, attached ample car port, chain link front fencing Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping centers. Currently Rented, subject to tenant rights.

For open house information, contact Felicia Morris, Searchlight Realty, Inc. at 559-587-0808

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-565792)

See more property details

Stratford Dispatch

Stratford Dispatch

ABOUT

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

