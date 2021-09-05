Take a look at these homes on the market in Franklin

(Franklin, VT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Franklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

143 Church Street, Sheldon, 05483 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in its beginning stages! This will be a stunning, brand new, 3 bed, 2 full bath, farmhouse on over an acre of land in Sheldon Creek. Home will have brand new appliances, standing seam roof, and gorgeous finishes. Hardwood floors in upstairs bedrooms and polished concrete floors with radiant heat on first level. There will be a 2 car garage attached to home by breezeway. Right next to bike/recreation path.

For open house information, contact Dianna Benoit-Kittell, KW Vermont- Enosburg at 802-782-4342

169 Sheldon Heights, Sheldon, 05483 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Well cared for ranch style home with lots of upgrades.Granite counter top,updated bathrooms,flooring.For the kids 11 x 27 playroom and 21ft above ground pool,9 x 11 office,Plus 2.5 car garage for the man of the house.All set up on nicely landscaped lot.Home is wired for a generator and has central vac.Great place for the growing family.Well worth the look!!

For open house information, contact Kevin McWilliams, KW Vermont at 802-654-8500

71 Hammond Shore Road, Franklin, 05457 3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Cute and cozy, this year round residential Lake Carmi home has everything that you are looking for! Situated on a large corner lot and surrounded by open cropland and woods, you will have plenty of space for gardens and outdoor activities. Enjoy your own deeded, private lake access where you can sit back and relax, swim and put in your dock or mooring. With three bedrooms, a full bath and an open floor plan, this single level home offers easy maintenance, and there is plenty of space for a growing family or just the two of you! The fire pit is a great place to entertain, and the small tool shed in the backyard provides additional storage. Once the bustle of summer is over and the campers go home, you will practically have the lake to yourself! In the off season you will enjoy even more quiet and serenity as you cozy up to the woodstove after a day of ice fishing, hunting, snowshoeing or skiing at nearby Jay Peak. On leased land, it carries a long term lease of only $360/annually with 86 years remaining! Conventional residential lending should be available. New black metal corrugated roof was just installed. This is truly affordable lake living at it's best on a 4 season recreational lake! The lake awaits you!

For open house information, contact Dianna Benoit-Kittell, KW Vermont- Enosburg at 802-782-4342

2503 Berkshire Center Road, Berkshire, 05450 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Situated well off the paved road, this very-well-maintained two bedroom, two full bath manufactured home has everything you need and more! Detached two car garage, large storage shed, central air conditioning, laundry room, large main bedroom with ensuite bath, soaking tub, lovely covered front porch, sunny and open rear deck...even a backyard block grill. Listing Broker related to sellers.

For open house information, contact Ryan Edwards, Mansfield Realty LLC at 802-878-8121