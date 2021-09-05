Check out these Arkdale homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Arkdale, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Arkdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1jCs_0bnMYf1M00

851 County Road J, Adams, 53934

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Privacy! 3 bedroom ranch home located on 7.33 wooded acres. Open living room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling and kitchen on main floor along with 3 large bedrooms. Primary bedroom has full bathroom. Basement family room features a bar, walkout to yard and bonus room perfect for office, workout room or craft room. Plenty of garage storage in two car garage and 2 sheds. Tree stand is located towards the back of the property.

For open house information, contact Scott Ellingboe, Stark Company, REALTORS at 608-837-7345

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1914211)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOL29_0bnMYf1M00

1826-5 Parkland Dr Pv, Arkdale, 54613

4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Condominium | 2,515 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The perfect getaway is here! Water view condo on Castle Rock Lake in Northern Bay Resort. This is a two story unit with two master bedrooms and the possibility of renting out as two separate units, or use the entire 2515 square feet for yourself. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two laundry rooms, a full kitchen plus a kitchenette. two waterside decks overlooking the replica hole #3 of Augusta National. This condo comes completely furnished. Take advantage of being on a Championship Golf Course or enjoy your day on Castle Rock Lake. Condo is in the rental program and has good rental history. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Dolly Coughlin Parr, Coldwell Banker Belva Parr Realty at 608-339-6757

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1917390)

See more property details

793 County Road Z, Arkdale, 54613

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Country Living at its best! Stratford Ranch home features 2 large bedrooms on main level with walk in closets and one with its own jacuzzi bath. Cozy living area with fireplace wood insert that heats the house efficiently. Open kitchen to dining. Full basement with walk out thru bilco door. Finished bedroom in LL with escape window. Wrap around covered deck to relax and catch the breeze. 40x60 Pole Shed with cement floor and 20x30 workshop inside enclosed and heated. Extra semi trailer for storage. All set on appx. 1.5 acre lot. Located within 5 minutes to boat launches in two directions getting you into the Petenwell Lake, 2nd largest lake in the State. Golf Lake Arrowhead or Sand Valley just 10 minutes away. ATV Trails at your fingertips! Call Now!

For open house information, contact Robert Quinnell, Coldwell Banker Belva Parr Realty at 608-339-6757

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1911178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NeqUV_0bnMYf1M00

N9962 W Lynne Ave, Necedah, 54646

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,274 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This is a one of a kind hidden gem. This 32X55 building with tons of living quarters is built with 2X6 construction and special attention to detail everywhere. Great for living year round and plenty of room to accommodate guests for weekends. So many items included inside make this move right in ready. Great upstairs bedroom w/ it's own half bath. Plenty of room to store your recreational vehicles and jump right on the ATV/Snowmobile routes. Enjoy wildlife right out the kitchen window. This has been built with great TLC for the next owner to enjoy. Heated well house. Commercial garage door with opener. Drywall in living quarters is heavy 5/8 commercial grade. Walls with 2X6 construction make this very well insulated and capable to personalize.

For open house information, contact Seth Tully, Castle Rock Realty LLC at 608-847-6020

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1916605)

See more property details

