Take a look at these homes for sale in Presque Isle

(Presque Isle, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Presque Isle will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7935 Pioneer Trail, Presque Isle, 49777 2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 837 Square Feet | Built in 1967

2 Bedroom 1 full bath on Lake Easu. Enjoy the lake view sitting under the covered porch or roasting marshmallows over the fire pit. Lake Easu provides a verity of fish including sunfish, pike, walleye, bass, Perch and more. Its a 275 acre lake in Northern Michigan. 18 miles from Alpena

For open house information, contact Sheila Nowicki, REAL ESTATE ONE PRESQUE ISLE at 989-734-2141

10500 Whiskey Point Road, Presque Isle, 49777 11 Beds 5 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,320 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This property has all of the up north charm; one of a kind! With 200' of frontage, 5 cabins and 2 car garage it is perfectly set up as a resort with established rental history. One cabin can be used year around. Many upgrades in recent years. Cabins 1-3 have new septic tanks, new vinyl windows, rain gutters. Four of the five cabins have wood burning fireplaces for cozy evenings. All come with grills, picnic tables, outdoor chairs.

For open house information, contact Karen K Fournier, Lakeshore Realty at 989-595-2970

7175 E State Street, Posen, 49776 3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,986 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready 3-4 Bedroom home located in Posen on a corner lot. There is a 2 1/2 detached car garage. Full basement with Air Conditioning. Paved Driveway Grapes and berries

For open house information, contact Sheila Nowicki, REAL ESTATE ONE PRESQUE ISLE at 989-734-2141

16916 E Norwood Court, Presque Isle, 49777 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful home, surrounded by forests, with complete privacy, and built by a quality builder, has an amazing number of special features that make it unique. Enjoy heated ceramic floors in five areas. An extra high crawl space with a staircase and cement floor allows for a huge amount of accessible high and dry storage. A nice office is just off the master bedroom. There is zone heating, a split plan, ventless AC, and a huge hot water heater. The master bath has a deep soaking tub. The garage has insulated walls. Well maintained, it is neat and clean. A great home for a young family or for retirement. And as a PIHA home, you have a wonderful clubhouse and access to 3 beautiful lakes. The clubhouse has a great indoor pool for year-round use, a gymnasium, a workout room, and much more.

For open house information, contact Timothy Guy Lutes, Lakeshore Realty at 989-595-2970