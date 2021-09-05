CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfork, AR

Take a look at these homes on the market in Norfork

Norfork Updates
Norfork Updates
 4 days ago

(Norfork, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Norfork will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

409 Winchester Road, Flippin, 72634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,077 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice, well maintained home. Beautiful hard wood floors throughout most of home. Home features large living room, family room, spacious master bedroom, laundry room and four season sun room. 20' x 24' attached carport and detached outbuilding.

For open house information, contact KRISTINE YUNKER, PEGLAR REAL ESTATE GROUP at 870-425-4300

Copyright © 2021 North Central Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

1011 Orchard Street, Flippin, 72634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in quite neighborhood. Move in ready with large garden area, chicken coop, horse barn and tool shed sitting on 1.85 acres.

For open house information, contact Ray Davenport, Davenport Realty at 870-449-5263

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

503 E Main Street, Flippin, 72634

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This home in city limits of Flippin has plenty of square foot for a family. Home could be business or home in the back and business in front. Highway frontage and room for parking with sign in place that could be personalized. Power has been upgraded and was once a beauty shop with tanning beds. Full kitchen, utility room and three bedrooms. Priced to sell don’t miss out!

For open house information, contact Sandy Davenport, Davenport Realty at 870-449-5263

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

251 Concord Lane, Mountain Home, 72653

4 Beds 4 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,512 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Dynamite Log Home w/Lake Norfork View! Inside this custom built home you will be welcomed to the natural warmth of wood finishes. The master bedroom suite is sure to please with a large walk-in shower, dual vanity, and private porch overlooking pristine Lake Norfork. This home's kitchen has many upgrades you are looking for featuring granite counters and soft close doors. There are many more great features that you need to experience for yourself with a private viewing.

For open house information, contact WES WOOD, EXP REALTY at 866-720-5056

Copyright © 2021 North Central Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

With Norfork Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

