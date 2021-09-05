Take a look at these homes for sale in West Yellowstone

(West Yellowstone, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Yellowstone than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

85 Buffalo, West Yellowstone, 59758 1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,900 | Condominium | 644 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lots of New! New Windows, New Doors, New Flooring, New Appliances, New Cabinets, New Granite Counters, New Paint and New Furniture. This Condo has been totally done from top to bottom, front to back. Being sold furnished and ready for you to move right in. In the heart of Yellowstone Country you can make this your home away from home. Use as your base for all your Yellowstone Fun and Adventures. Explore Yellowstone Park, fish the rivers & lakes, hike the mountain peaks, ride the trails, and just enjoy the mountains and the fresh air. This condo is centrally located and only 15 minutes to the quaint town of West Yellowstone. Life is made easier with the condo association taking care of grounds, snow removal, trash removal, laundry and common areas. Year round living is also an option in this unit (condo can not be short term/vacation rented). Love spending time in Yellowstone Country? This could be the perfect home base for all your Yellowstone fun and adventures.

101 Old Horse Butte, West Yellowstone, 59758 4 Beds 4 Baths | $998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,540 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Perched on just over 10 acres this home has a majestic, forever unobstructed views of Yellowstone National Park and Hebgen Lake. There is a generous open great room with windows that frame said views with not even a deck railing to impede. The kitchen is sizable with the laundry and pantry right beside. This thoughtful home host 4 bedrooms each ensuite along with a loft large enough to sleep up to 4 and have an office. Although its not available to be a vacation rental it's a comfortable home designed to entertain. Adjacent to Gallatin National Forest and turn key, this home is ready for your summer at the lake.

320 Washburn Circle, West Yellowstone, 59758 4 Beds 4 Baths | $845,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,570 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This beautiful 3,570 square foot family/vacation home sits on a very large landscaped lot in the Madison Addition. Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 ½ baths, den, a living room on both main floor and basement, and a game room with pool table downstairs to name a few. Many furniture items are included with this well-appointed home. A mixture of tile, hard wood, and carpet flooring. Kitchen has Corian countertops, flat cook top, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and custom cabinetry. Central vacuum, surround sound inside and out are a few of the amenities this home has to offer. Sit on the covered wrap around deck listening to music or get in the hot tub that's included. 3-car garage so plenty of room for the toys too. This wonderful home sits on a great lot, in town. See it before its gone!

286 Mule Deer Road, West Yellowstone, 59758 3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,198 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Adjacent to Forest Service Land AND only 8 Miles from Yellowstone National Park, This Charming Cabin Home is Perfectly Situated for Enjoying Gorgeous Views of Forest and Mountains and Endless All Season Adventures! AND It is a SUCCESSFUL ALL YEAR SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL too! The Large Covered Front and Back Decks are Great for Gathering with Family and Friends. The Open Living/Dining Area provides Comfortable Space for Relaxing. AND This Home is offered Fully Furnished and Turnkey. AND There are 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms plus 1 Half Bath. AND Washer/Dryer Areas on Both Floors. AND Single Garage/ Storage Area Too! What more could you want for your Yellowstone Country Getaway!?

