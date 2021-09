During a night in which the Auburn High defense held Opelika off again and again, it was only fitting for the Tigers to need one more stop to secure the rivalry victory. The Tigers survived a late scare by the Bulldogs to force a turnover downs late that sealed a dramatic 16-14 victory. Auburn’s win featured an improved showing by the offense, which struggled to move the ball early before finding just enough to take down Opelika for the second straight season.