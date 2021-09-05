CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garden Valley, ID

Check out these homes on the Garden Valley market now

Posted by 
Garden Valley News Flash
Garden Valley News Flash
 4 days ago

(Garden Valley, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Garden Valley. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40orqw_0bnMYOD700

22 Deer Trail, Garden Valley, 83622

6 Beds 4 Baths | $790,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,900 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Amazing views and spacious log cabin!Cabin has GEO-THERMAL heating with LOW utility bills in winter.Master on the main level as well as one additional bedroom and full bath. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs there 2 more bedrooms as well as another full bath and the laundry. This home would serve as a great AirBnB for a multi-family setup, vacation property, or permeant residence. Covered decks front/back, space for RV parking, and community geo-thermal pools!

For open house information, contact Anngela Musgrave, RE/MAX Town & Country at 208-888-9971

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98812851)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZzt3_0bnMYOD700

45 Anderson Creek Rd, Garden Valley, 83622

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,970 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Escape to this surreal Garden Valley gem in the mountains w/creek footage! 1hr from Boise, this cedar home has huge floor-to-ceiling windows & wrap around deck, & sits on 6+ acres with incredible views. Spacious interior with 2 stone fireplaces & ample storage. Features include log-built wet bar, bonus room, & daylight basement w/walk in safe. Outside has a 4-stall horse barn, chicken coop, 3-car garage, equipment shop, & a 48x60 insulated shop w/full bath, wood stove, & loft - perfect storage for toys!

For open house information, contact Rebekah McKernan, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98809489)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxGqE_0bnMYOD700

7 Snow Bird Ln, Garden Valley, 83622

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,225,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,795 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This amazing property consists of 2 cabins and a shop/garage on 4 separate parcels of land totaling 4.07 acres. The main cabin (2400 SF) has 16ft ceilings with an open-concept floor plan to literally design the space how you want it. The main floor has 1 bedroom,3/4 bath and a gourmet kitchen.The loft has 1 bed,3/4 bath and a full kitchen. Guest house (1775 SF)has 3 beds, 1 bath/jetted tub,family room,studio and a 2 car attached garage.Shop/garage(650 SF)with it's own power and water. Endless possibilities.

For open house information, contact John May, Group One Sotheby's Int'l Realty at 208-287-5000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98803963)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282nro_0bnMYOD700

17 Madelyn Ct, Garden Valley, 83622

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,172 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Absolutely spectacular home and property.Breathtaking views from every window. Ultra custom home with craftsman inspired art and architecture.Main floor boasts Kitchen with Thermador appliances including 7ft built in Fridge, Walk-in Pantry w Sink, gas Range, distressed granite, soft close cabinets and a dining area that encompasses a view that cannot be matched. Gas and wood fireplaces, Alder doors in every room,heated floors in master Bath, high tech mini-split heating and cooling with efficient heat pump. Light fixtures are unique and charming as are the ceiling fans.Walk out deck and walkway that leads to a seated area where the owners can enjoy the 360 view while perched out on a one of a kind deck that must be experienced to appreciate. Walkout basement has 3 bedrooms and a den as well as another Family room or exercise room. An unfinished but sealed off area in the basement could easily be converted to an amazing shop or 2 additional bedrooms. The Potential is unlimited here.

For open house information, contact Warren Johns, Mountain Realty at 208-484-6564

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817357)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley News Flash

Garden Valley, ID
9
Followers
223
Post
875
Views
ABOUT

With Garden Valley News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Boise, ID
City
Garden Valley, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Horse Barn#High Tech#Ultra#Pantry W Sink#Mountain Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy