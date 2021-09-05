Take a look at these homes on the Randle market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Randle, WA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Randle. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwXjl_0bnMYNKO00

11671 Us Highway 12, Randle, 98377

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,492 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come enjoy the Beautiful View from the covered back deck of this 3 bd, 2 ba Home. Mud room and a separate laundry room. A/C, Wood stove insert, REAL Hardwood Floors, Metal Roof, Vinyl Siding. Large 34x28 Shop with concrete floors and electricity, 69x18 Barn, Carports, Sheds, and Large Pump House on 2 - 5 Acre Parcels. Fully Fenced, sectioned off, and gated for livestock, some marketable trees. All appliances included! Driveway is Gated.

For open house information, contact Tracy Balogh, RE/MAX Equity Group at 360-882-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21644223)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13v5RK_0bnMYNKO00

190 Daystream Rd, Randle, 98377

2 Beds 2 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,912 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This fully OFF GRID home on 25 acres borders Nat'l Forest, features creek, and is powered by solar panels (2020) & generator with radiant heat & Avalon wood stove. Built for those looking to be SELF SUFFICIENT! Spacious tiled kitchen includes propane powered refrigerator, gas cooktop, island, eating area, & woodstove. Master boasts vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, skylight, balcony, walk in closet, dual master shower, and dual sinks (toilets/showers are low flow). Stacked washer & dryer on the upper level stays. Home is septic certified for 2 bedrooms but has 3 plus office and loft. Fenced garden with hoophouse, chicken coop, fruit trees, and outbuildings include tractor storage, pump house, storage & garden sheds. Hi speed internet also!

For open house information, contact Kelly Ecklund, Keller Williams - Olympia at 360-786-6900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11761151)

