Wheelie Kids

I read with interest and a bit of trepidation your article on the bike kids. Actually, I’m pretty steamed about it. As an avid cyclist, I often ride down State Street and encounter these riders. I admit I feel pretty scared as a middle-aged woman with a youth-filled teen tearing at me on his back wheels and those huge tires streaming towards me. My experience is that these kids observe no rules about which side of the street to ride on, or have any respect for other cyclists.