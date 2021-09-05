Check out these homes for sale in Port Leyden now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Leyden, NY

(Port Leyden, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Port Leyden. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

125 Pine Lane, Boonville, 13309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This is a ONE of a kind home. This charming Raised Ranch with daylight walkout basement set on a corner lot (1st floor) is move-in ready! As you walk into the finished daylight basement you will notice the spacious open plan family room with half bath. The next floor has an open plan kitchen, living room and dining room great for entertaining with a lovely deck and patio. There are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The home is on Boonville Power and is in a fantastic location being on a corner lot and dead end lane. To complete the home there are 2 sheds, and a double detached garage. This is country living at its best yet close to banks, shops, and restaurants. Owner requires 24 hour notice for all showings.

For open house information, contact Rita Gamela, One Realty Partners at 315-793-7500

107 Erwin Street, Boonville, 13309

4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Gorgeous Village Dutch Colonial-Located on one of Boonvilles' prestigious village streets, this lovely Dutch Colonial will welcome you home! Enter the spacious foyer, and immediately feel immersed in warmth and sunshine! This 2700 square foot home is tastefully appointed, and elegant in nature. Ceiling height custom cabinets on two of kitchen walls, a center island, and large breakfast counter, flow easily into the dining room. Walk across the foyer and into a formal living room and another separate family room, both sharing the double sided brick fireplace, and separated by one of the many sets of French doors. There is a bedroom/office on the first floor, with a triple atrium door leading out to the back yard, which overlooks Mill Creek. Walk up the grand staircase to a large landing, where you will find 3 additional bedrooms, and a newly updated full bathroom. Each room is painted in warm, welcoming colors, and bathed in sunlight. This home has had many updates, including additional insulation, insulated windows, newer roof, and has been meticulously maintained. Centrally located, with easy access to Watertown, Utica, Rome, and Old Forge. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Natalie Roth, Benn Realty LLC at 315-831-5061

7057 Kerwin Road, Leyden, 13309

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Are you ready for the country?! If so end your search here as you won't find a more beautiful location! Immaculate well kept 1,000 square foot 2 bedroom home with plenty of potential for expansion nestled on 12 picture postcard acres in the heart of upstate New York's pristine Black River Valley only minutes from Boonville and the Adirondack and Tug Hill Regions which boast exceptional opportunities to pursue your favorite outdoors activities. Huge outdoor patio/deck overlooking your green acres and miles of surrounding countryside. The property has over 1700 feet of frontage on all year maintained paved town highways with electric and high speed internet offering ease of access to every beautiful acre.

For open house information, contact Joseph Galligan, GALLIGAN ASSOCIATES INC at 315-334-3292

3328 Pines Road, Boonville, 13309

2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Boonville Ranch-Country Setting-Look no further for the perfect ranch in the country! This very clean ranch has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. There is a laundry area on the main level as well, with washer/dryer combination. The large living room overlooks the expansive backyard, and has a wood stove with a new stainless chimney. Nice country kitchen with updated appliances. The bath has a walk in tub/shower combination. Full finished basement, with a small bedroom/den, and large game room. Boonville Municipal power, drilled well, paved driveway, vinyl siding, standing seam roof approx. 5 years old, expansive groomed lawn, with plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors. Attached garage and workshop. Alarm system in place.

For open house information, contact Natalie Roth, Benn Realty LLC at 315-831-5061

