Top homes for sale in Mountainair

(Mountainair, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mountainair will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

101 Monte Alto Avenue, Mountainair, 87036 2 Beds 1 Bath | $91,500 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Charming little home with two bedrooms. This property has town water and town sewer as well as an additional Full RV hookup with water, sewer, internet capability, and electric. 12 lots totaling almost 2 acres in the city limits with lots of possibilities of expanding. Nice views of the mountains and the town. Mountainair is a small community that can meet all your necessities - full grocer, mechanic, gas station, health clinic, hardware store, shopping, art studios, hotels, restaurants, and more. A great place to live and play with the national parks close by, historic sites to visit, and Albuquerque and Santa Fe only an hour and half or so away. Great time to move out to the rural life with plenty of the amenities of city life available.

108 Chupadero Road, Mountainair, 87036 3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Horse property with arena, barn, corral, round pen and a 2600 sf onsite built home on 40 acres currently lush with grass. The property is surrounded by lovely mountain views but is itself level and usable. Owner raised and trained horses for several years here and it is well set up for any type of equine activity. The home is spacious with a large living room, parlor, office, kitchen. laundry room and half bath downstairs. Master suite with full bath plus two other bedrooms and another full bath are upstairs. Large windows throughout bring in the light and superb mountain views.

3074 Jumano Trail, Mountainair, 87036 3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in None

Live in a wildlife preserve! Over 10,000 acres of open space conservation land with hiking and riding trails are just outside your door. 3 bedrooms. Master suite contains a huge walk-in closet and large bathroom with separate shower and garden tub; airy second bedroom; and custom bunkroom. A full bath serves two bedrooms, and a half bath is conveniently located near the kitchen area. You'll also find an entry hall, library/media room; living area with woodburning fireplace; kitchen with bar and granite counters, and a separate laundry/utility room. Wooden blinds shade each window, and the designer Southwest furnishings could be included to make an instant home! Outside, you'll find a double garage, front courtyard, and back terrace with portal overlooking thelovely view of mesa.

