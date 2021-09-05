CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leakey, TX

Top homes for sale in Leakey

Leakey News Beat
 4 days ago

(Leakey, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Leakey. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrUjJ_0bnMYCcP00

142 John Sansom Dr, Leakey, 78873

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This 3BR/2B home on 1.05 acre lot located in desirable, gated Twin Forks Estates is ready to be enjoyed! Vaulted wood ceilings in the great room will impress, new mini-split heat/air units create comfort throughout and a new kitchen awaits your gourmet touch. The great room holds a strikingly beautiful fireplace, built-in hand-milled Cypress shelving, the very open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and a private sunroom off bedroom welcomes each morning. The detached, 2 car carport/1 car garage has a large bonus room above, great for a bunk room. High-fenced, private backyard abounds with native plants and greenhouse. All of this a short drive to two Frio River HOA parks, offered at $325,000.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Windham, High Places Realty at 830-232-4408

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-104290)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoO8h_0bnMYCcP00

309 W P Holmes, Leakey, 78873

3 Beds 2 Baths | $498,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Thoughtfully-designed, easily accessed 3BR/2B modular home in Twin Forks, 97+River frontage, Oaks & huge Cypress on East Prong. Landscaped grounds, irrigation/sprinkler system, 30/50 amp RV front & back, covered front & back porches, outdoor kitchen/gathering area, guest cabin & firepit. Secluded entertainment area custom-made to relax with friends & family, large barn to store river gear, ATV's & equipment. Nice neutral interior with granite tops, simulated wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, one with Murphy bed. Extraordinary riverfront property ready to move in today! $498,000.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Windham, High Places Realty at 830-232-4408

Copyright © 2021 Kerrville Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KMLSTX-103942)

