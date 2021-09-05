Top homes for sale in Leakey

(Leakey, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Leakey. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

142 John Sansom Dr, Leakey, 78873 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This 3BR/2B home on 1.05 acre lot located in desirable, gated Twin Forks Estates is ready to be enjoyed! Vaulted wood ceilings in the great room will impress, new mini-split heat/air units create comfort throughout and a new kitchen awaits your gourmet touch. The great room holds a strikingly beautiful fireplace, built-in hand-milled Cypress shelving, the very open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and a private sunroom off bedroom welcomes each morning. The detached, 2 car carport/1 car garage has a large bonus room above, great for a bunk room. High-fenced, private backyard abounds with native plants and greenhouse. All of this a short drive to two Frio River HOA parks, offered at $325,000.

For open house information, contact Mary Kay Windham, High Places Realty at 830-232-4408

309 W P Holmes, Leakey, 78873 3 Beds 2 Baths | $498,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Thoughtfully-designed, easily accessed 3BR/2B modular home in Twin Forks, 97+River frontage, Oaks & huge Cypress on East Prong. Landscaped grounds, irrigation/sprinkler system, 30/50 amp RV front & back, covered front & back porches, outdoor kitchen/gathering area, guest cabin & firepit. Secluded entertainment area custom-made to relax with friends & family, large barn to store river gear, ATV's & equipment. Nice neutral interior with granite tops, simulated wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, one with Murphy bed. Extraordinary riverfront property ready to move in today! $498,000.

