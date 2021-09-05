CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

Cover picture for the articleA man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before he was wounded and surrendered, a Florida sheriff said Sunday. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived.

A deranged ex-Marine’s motive for the brutal massacre of a Florida family — including a 3-month-old baby — may never be known, a local prosecutor said. “The big question that all of us has is, ‘Why?’” State Attorney Brian Haas told WTVJ-TV. “We will not know today or maybe never.”

