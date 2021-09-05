Freeman-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Freeman, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Freeman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3at5mY_0bnMYAqx00

200 E 5Th St, Bridgewater, 57319

3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,042 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for the rare almost 4 acres in town then look no more --- 1.5 story home has 3 beds and 1 bath that sits on a 100x150 big lot and then just behind find tons of space with approximately 3.36 more acres with lots of mature tree bordering the property --- most of the home has the original hardwood floors - central air and propane heat - updated electrical breaker box. Metal roof - single stall detached garage and 2 other covered structures to keep all the vehicles out of the weather. Just a 30 minute drive west of Sioux Falls!

For open house information, contact David Mettler, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104745)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhJ1P_0bnMYAqx00

321 N Cherry St, Freeman, 57029

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Home is back on the market!!!!! Super cute, clean, 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready for you to move in! Main floor master bedroom and laundry. Siding and upstairs windows were replaced in 2017. Concrete work done in 2018. Carpet in the upstairs bedrooms was replaced in 2020. Get ready to enjoy your evenings on deck.

For open house information, contact Jen Tieszen, Tieszen Real Estate, LLC at 605-941-9632

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103607)

