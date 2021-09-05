Take a look at these homes on the market in Fort Benton

(Fort Benton, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fort Benton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1101 Franklin Street, Fort Benton, 59442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This Home will be available to be seen on September 1st, 2021

1001 Main Street, Fort Benton, 59442 3 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Classic ranch-style home in the heart of Fort Benton! This midcentury charmer is perfect for anyone looking to add their own flare to a home that already has its own amount of character. While dated, the bones provide an excellent starting point with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, laundry room, and dining room. With a two-car garage AND an insulated and heated shop, you'll have plenty of space to store all of your toys and tools. A/C and underground sprinklers are two of the many amenities this home offers. Hunting and fishing nearby in close proximity to the Missouri River. Buyer to verify all representations to their own satisfaction.

