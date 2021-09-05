Check out these homes for sale in Ennis now

(Ennis, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ennis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

421 E Madison, Virginia City, 59755 1 Bed 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 567 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This well maintained cabin is located in historic Virginia City. Only 14 miles to Ennis or an hour to Bozeman. 2014 built home offers a open floor plan with a single bedroom and full bathroom. Perfect for a summer getaway or rental. Lot allows for additional room to build or add a great garden and chicken coop! Take in the amazing Montana sunsets or sit on your own deck and have the best seat in town for the Fourth of July fireworks! Don't miss this opportunity to own a small slice of Montana and enjoy snowmobiling, snow shoeing, fishing, hiking, boating in Ruby Reservoir and entertainment right out your back door.

Tbd Otis Avenue, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT - 1600 Square Foot three bedroom - two bath home located minutes from downtown Ennis, Schools, golf course and all the amenities that the Madison Valley has to offer. Vujo Lane on the west side and Otis Avenue on the east side - both paved in the North 40 Subdivision. This location backs onto the Rodeo grounds which will give you nice views of the Tobacco Root Mountains. More photos and information will be forthcoming as construction progresses......make an offer today and be a part of the fun process without all of the trails that construction can create. ACTUAL RENDERINGS of the house are located in the Supplements along with materials list and chosen finishes.

Lot 17 Trail Creek Ranches, Ennis, 59729 2 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Emaculent log home on 20 acres with Trail Creek running through the lot. Minutes from the world famous Madison River. 65 Miles to Yellowstone Park. 60 miles to Bozeman. Fenched on 3 sides. Breathtaking views of the Madison Range. Home has 1232 sq. ft. on main floor plus a 400 sq.ft. sleeping loft with lots of storage. A 352 sq ft covered porch the runs the length of the house on both the front and back giving the owner over 700 sq. ft for outdoor relaxing and entertaining. 30x40 implement barn with tack room. A 28x24 detached 1 car garage and shop. Home is being sold completely furnished. Just walk in and start enjoying everything the beautiful Madison Valley has to offer. This home is perfect for year round living or just getting away to fish, hunt, ski, or relax and enjoy the views and quiet.

146 Trail Creek, Ennis, 59729 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,499,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Breathtaking custom home with upgraded finishes throughout. This immaculate split plan 3bd 3.5ba home offers private bath for each bedroom and a 4th non-conforming bedroom for home office or work-out room. The quant entry-way with stone accents and stamped concrete leads you into the great room with impressive gas fireplace and large picture windows that frame Sphinx Mountain and the Madison Range. Host family and friends in this chef's kitchen with center island, prep sink, gas stove, walk in pantry & upgraded appliances. Luxurious master suite with large bathroom & features electric upper shades. Surround sound with an outdoor feature. Mature trees watered through a drip system line the driveway leading to the 3 car attached garage and the large detached RV garage and adl' finished, heated work shop. 35 gpm well. Take a walk on this 20 acre estate to the pond located on the north side of the property. Build a gazebo or fire pit to extend the enjoyment and wildlife. Elec dog fence!

