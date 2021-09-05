Take a look at these homes for sale in Hoyt Lakes

(Hoyt Lakes, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hoyt Lakes. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

209 Dorchester Drive, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 2 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Quaint 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home sitting on a larger lot in Hoyt Lakes. The main level has been remodeled to feature a larger living room and formal dining room. There is 1 main level bedroom, 1 large upper level bedroom, and 3 additional rooms in the lower level along with a 1/2 bath. There is an attached garage and a larger fenced in backyard.

For open house information, contact Betsy Clark, Northwoods Land Office, Inc at 218-753-2300

311 Leeds Road, Hoyt Lakes, 55750 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Charming 3 bedroom home in Hoyt Lakes MN. Great open concept living and dining room. With two if the three bedrooms on the main level and lower level. The basement has fantastic potential to finish however you would like with the potential of a fourth bedroom with an egress window and a couple walls! The laundry room features a new washer and dryer (1 year old). The upper level has a crazy amount of storage and a large bedroom. The yard is a great size with a little garden area for all your gardening needs. Call for your personal tour today!

For open house information, contact Darcie Novak, Keller Williams Classic Rlty NW at 763-463-7500

5347 Road 48, Aurora, 55705 3 Beds 1 Bath | $123,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Motivated sellers! Cozy, 3 bedroom ranch style home situated on 10 acres, front half of property is lawn with fruit trees and a garden, and behind the house is up north forest. A livable project home, with tons of storage, a large rec/family room and large bedrooms. 2 furnaces which are propane fueled with the optional use of free standing wood burning stove to ease fuel costs. Detached 3 car garage and a 8 x 27 shipping container makes for lots of outdoor storage as well.

For open house information, contact Sheri Israel, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288