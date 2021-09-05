Check out these Parsonsfield homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsonsfield, ME

Parsonsfield News Beat
Parsonsfield News Beat
 4 days ago

(Parsonsfield, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parsonsfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZFfg_0bnMXzOR00

1171 Province Lake Road, Effingham, 03882

4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This cozy cape, built in 1950 is tucked on 7.7 acres, just over the river (over the bridge) and through the woods! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape offers wood flooring throughout. Use the large bonus room for a den, a study, a library, whatever you would like! Relax on the porch, overlooking the brook, enjoying the sounds of nature. The dining room has a stone hearth and wood stove for added coziness. Large skylights fill the kitchen with natural light. There is a large 2 car garage with office space between the bays and storage above directly across the driveway. Come enjoy your very own woodland retreat only 3 miles from Province Lake and the Province Lake Golf Course! 12 miles from King Pine Ski area! Only 20 miles from North Conway!

For open house information, contact Tani Moody, Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty at 603-610-8500

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4874674)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMBZF_0bnMXzOR00

92 Dutch Road, Parsonsfield, 04047

2 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 1982

COLD HOLLOW FARM. A beautiful home set on 123 acres of woods, fields, ponds, and streams. Quiet and secluded, yet convenient to Boston, Portland, and North Conway, New Hampshire. Built in 1982, this home has an antique look and feel with modern conveniences. Beautiful wood floors, exposed post and beams, two fireplaces, a large deck, and screened porch. New in 2008, a two story, 36' x 48' barn on full foundation provides plenty of work and storage space for the gentleman farmer. Such large acreage and end of road location provide complete privacy. Property also abuts the Leavitt Plantation, a 9,000 acre wooded lot protected from development by a conservation easement, yet open to various forms of recreation. If you love wildlife and value peace and quiet, you will not find a more beautiful spot from which to enjoy it all.

For open house information, contact Paul Wheeler, RE/MAX Presidential at 603-520-0718

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4872119)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2VXA_0bnMXzOR00

145 Moody Road, Effingham, 03882

3 Beds 2 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1850

IMPRESSIVE PRICE REDUCTION for your ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY...authentic, classic pre-1850's Cape on 7.6 acres of pure tranquility. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been lovingly and expertly maintained keeping many original features and updating baths and kitchen. Located near the end of a sparsely traveled road - there are no neighbors in site. A short drive will take you to the endless beach on Province Lake and even closer is the Province Lake Golf Course which boasts the "finest view" with restaurant and 'stay and play' packages. The lovely open land and mountain views and daily tranquility provide a quiet place to enjoy serenity in these difficult times. Leave your troubles and worries behind - come to 145 Moody Road.

For open house information, contact Lynne Butler, Maxfield Real Estate/Wolfeboro at 603-569-3128

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4871912)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191w0V_0bnMXzOR00

322 Youngs Hill Road, Freedom, 03836

4 Beds 2 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,797 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Understatedly amazing best describes the property at 322 Youngs Hill Road in Freedom. Offering 180-degree views including Mt. Washington and Mt. Chocorua, this circa 1906 Vintage Gambrel has been updated from the ground up with a focus on the essentials including new roof, siding, septic, well, steam boiler, electrical and windows. Hardwood floors, walls, ceilings and stairway have been meticulously renovated, including its screened porch. Detached barn was structurally improved in 2020 by Timber Frame Guild Member William Walsh. A former boys camp, Camp Adeawanda (1960's), there are a total of 8 structures on the 35.6 acre property. Ideal as a family compound, this property truly must be seen to be appreciated. Minutes to King Pine Ski Area. Offered furnished.

For open house information, contact Theresa Bernhardt, Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty at 603-569-4663

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4871127)

See more property details

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

