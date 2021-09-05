Check out these homes on the Rabun Gap market now

(Rabun Gap, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rabun Gap will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

468 Lancelot Loop, Clayton, 30525 7 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,242 Square Feet | Built in 2005

One of a kind, year-long panoramic mountain views in this huge home nestled in N. Georgia Mountain's prestigious Kingwood Estates winery and resort neighborhood. These are just a few of the many reasons why this mountain oasis should be your primary home, second home, or short-term vacation rental. Nightly rental comparables could be upwards of $500/night, sleeping over 16 people! Main level boasts tall ceilings with beautiful mountain views from the living room, kitchen and dining. Fantastic master suite with over-sized bedroom, ensuite master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and his and hers walk-in closets. Every auxiliary bedroom is spacious and has its own walk-in closet. Main and lower levels both have a large living area with windows revealing the incredible mountain scenery and have adjacent large covered porches to enjoy the alpine splendor. Spend cozy autumn and winter evenings fireside in the large great room. This home even comes partially furnished with all appliances, including washer and dryer! Come take a look at this remarkable home before it's gone!

22 Wild Pine Way, Highlands, 28741 3 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Farm | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Turn key farmhouse in Wildwood Forest conveniently located along the Cashiers - Highlands Corridor. Wildwood Forest is a quiet community with easy access to both Highlands and Cashiers. Whiteside Mountain Trail is right around the corner and so is the "shadow of the bear" if you get there at the right time. This fully furnished home includes a stone, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, open living spaces, large screened porch and is perfect for seasonal or year round living. Landscaping and exterior maintenance is minimal. This could be your opportunity to own a piece of paradise here on the Plateau.

2489 Glade Road, Clayton, 30525 2 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 1997

46.72 acres with this wilderness retreat. Custom built post and beam home with a perfect blend of rustic detail and artistic flair. Designed for comfort with spacious living areas with custom details including a Finnish made Tulukivi soapstone stove, custom designed loft railings, built in banquette seating in the dining area and built in window seating. Even an indoor exercise pool! Comfort in all seasons! Tucked into the USFS lands in the Chattooga River area. 2800' elevation. Open land and a beautiful stream on the property. Located a short drive to Highlands and Clayton. Underground power to the property. Perfect location for biking, hiking, 4-wheeling, fishing, hunting, star gazing, porch swinging, etc....

92 Boulder Lane, Rabun Gap, 30568 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Mountain cabin on 8.73 wooded private acres overlooking Wolffork Valley! Three bedrooms, 2 baths, wood-burning fireplace, open living/dining/kitchen. Covered porch and metal roof. Private, peaceful setting. Backs up to Black Rock Mountain State Park.

