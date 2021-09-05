CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun Gap, GA

Check out these homes on the Rabun Gap market now

Posted by 
Rabun Gap Voice
Rabun Gap Voice
 4 days ago

(Rabun Gap, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rabun Gap will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nie92_0bnMXxcz00

468 Lancelot Loop, Clayton, 30525

7 Beds 3 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,242 Square Feet | Built in 2005

One of a kind, year-long panoramic mountain views in this huge home nestled in N. Georgia Mountain's prestigious Kingwood Estates winery and resort neighborhood. These are just a few of the many reasons why this mountain oasis should be your primary home, second home, or short-term vacation rental. Nightly rental comparables could be upwards of $500/night, sleeping over 16 people! Main level boasts tall ceilings with beautiful mountain views from the living room, kitchen and dining. Fantastic master suite with over-sized bedroom, ensuite master bath with dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and his and hers walk-in closets. Every auxiliary bedroom is spacious and has its own walk-in closet. Main and lower levels both have a large living area with windows revealing the incredible mountain scenery and have adjacent large covered porches to enjoy the alpine splendor. Spend cozy autumn and winter evenings fireside in the large great room. This home even comes partially furnished with all appliances, including washer and dryer! Come take a look at this remarkable home before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Phillips and Company Homes, Keller Williams Rlty, First Atlanta at 404-531-5700

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6905407)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0tbN_0bnMXxcz00

22 Wild Pine Way, Highlands, 28741

3 Beds 4 Baths | $595,000 | Farm | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Turn key farmhouse in Wildwood Forest conveniently located along the Cashiers - Highlands Corridor. Wildwood Forest is a quiet community with easy access to both Highlands and Cashiers. Whiteside Mountain Trail is right around the corner and so is the "shadow of the bear" if you get there at the right time. This fully furnished home includes a stone, wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, open living spaces, large screened porch and is perfect for seasonal or year round living. Landscaping and exterior maintenance is minimal. This could be your opportunity to own a piece of paradise here on the Plateau.

For open house information, contact Nancy Warriner, Engel & Volkers Highlands Cashiers at 828-743-9900

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CXN3672237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlpNF_0bnMXxcz00

2489 Glade Road, Clayton, 30525

2 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 1997

46.72 acres with this wilderness retreat. Custom built post and beam home with a perfect blend of rustic detail and artistic flair. Designed for comfort with spacious living areas with custom details including a Finnish made Tulukivi soapstone stove, custom designed loft railings, built in banquette seating in the dining area and built in window seating. Even an indoor exercise pool! Comfort in all seasons! Tucked into the USFS lands in the Chattooga River area. 2800' elevation. Open land and a beautiful stream on the property. Located a short drive to Highlands and Clayton. Underground power to the property. Perfect location for biking, hiking, 4-wheeling, fishing, hunting, star gazing, porch swinging, etc....

For open house information, contact Lorie R. Thompson, Poss Realty at 706-782-2121

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8924009)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7q4m_0bnMXxcz00

92 Boulder Lane, Rabun Gap, 30568

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | 1,562 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Mountain cabin on 8.73 wooded private acres overlooking Wolffork Valley! Three bedrooms, 2 baths, wood-burning fireplace, open living/dining/kitchen. Covered porch and metal roof. Private, peaceful setting. Backs up to Black Rock Mountain State Park.

For open house information, contact Pamela B. Hyer, Bear Creek Realty at 706-746-7490

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8937700)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap Voice

Rabun Gap, GA
24
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rabun Gap Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
State
Georgia State
City
Rabun Gap, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Kingwood Estates#First Atlanta#Finnish#Usfs#Poss Realty#Bear Creek Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden vaccine mandate 'cancels medical freedom'

Fox News host Sean Hannity scolded President Joe Biden on Thursday for his plan to force employers with more than 100 workers to require coronavirus vaccinations or test employees weekly. The "Hannity" host said the president was "vilifying the unvaccinated" with the move, and urged his audience to consult their...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy