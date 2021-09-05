CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

St. Louis Park assistant chief poised to become Eagan fire chief

hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering, right, presents a framed set of memorabilia to Assistant Chief Hugo Searle Aug. 16 at a St. Louis Park City Council meeting in recognition of Searle’s accomplishment in the city. After 19 years with the St. Louis Park Fire Department, Searle has been named fire chief for the city of Eagan. He was recognized for his years of service to St. Louis Park at the council meeting. St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano and Koering complimented Searle for the leading role he has played in the department’s initiatives. Searle indicated he intends to continue living in St. Louis Park and to stay engaged in the community. (Submitted photo)

Comments / 0

 

