Atkins, VA

Check out these Atkins homes on the market

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 4 days ago

(Atkins, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Atkins will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lh58p_0bnMXt6500

233 W Coyner Avenue, Marion, 24354

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The perfect starter home! This place is just waiting for a first time buyer, retiree, or someone looking for rental income property. In one of Marion's great older neighborhoods. Move in ready with an eat in kitchen, 2 bedrooms, large bathroom, and living room with hardwood floors. All windows have been replaced and are double paned. The owner replaced the roof less than a year ago. Basement is perfect for a workshop or storage. Comcast is available and Atmos Gas also services the street and neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Mary Ratihn, BHHS- Mountain Sky Properties, Wytheville at 276-228-8882

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79499)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFOOa_0bnMXt6500

641 Crigger Rd, Rural Retreat, 24368

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has been completely updated and ready for a new owner. Home is immaculate inside and out. Inside you have new floors and paint throughout, newly painted kitchen and bath cabinets with new countertops and hardware, new lights and new windows! Outside you have new siding and roof along with a paved driveway, outbuilding with sheds and front and back decks to enjoy. All appliances convey with this one and it won't last long. Make your appointment today. Located just minutes from Rural Retreat and Speedwell and near the Jefferson National Forest and horse trails.

For open house information, contact Judy Short, Weichert Realtors-Short Way Real Estate at 276-620-0150

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79847)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0jjS_0bnMXt6500

874 Fox Valley Road, Marion, 24354

2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,394 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Great Location just a couple of miles for I-81 Exit 39!! Completely remodeled and move in ready!! Beautiful brick home on 1 acre. One level living with full basement for that extra storage space we all need. Middle Fork river across the road you can float or fish. Lots of wildlife to enjoy right in your own back yard. See attached list for all the updates done over the past 2 years. This one is a must see to fully appreciate. StarLink shows avaliable for this area, they are planning to put fiber optic through here in the next 6-12 months. Information taken from Owner and tax records deemed to be reliable subject to E & O.

For open house information, contact TAMMY WOOD, KW JOHNSON CITY at 423-433-6500

Copyright © 2021 Tennessee Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TVARMLS-9925244)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mmTIt_0bnMXt6500

164 Deer Hollow Rd, Sugar Grove, 24375

2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Cabin | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Weekend retreat! Nice, Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath cabin within walking distance to Jefferson National Forest! With laminated hardwood and tile flooring, nice kitchen area and front porch to enjoy nature.

For open house information, contact Neil Frost, Kyle Realty, Inc. at 276-236-6134

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79488)

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

