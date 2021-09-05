On the hunt for a home in Lake Toxaway? These houses are on the market

(Lake Toxaway, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Toxaway. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

28 Trowbridge Lane, Brevard, 28712 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Attached | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Large Sapphire Manor One unit, close to schools and downtown. 2 BR, 1 BA unit with additional bonus room. Newer metal roof, hardwood floors. Excellent potential for long-term rental or personal use.

5652 Pickens Highway, Rosman, 28772 3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Cabin | 1,141 Square Feet | Built in 1997

A waterfall greets you as you pull into your driveway...pass a little pond on your way to a real log cabin! This warm and comfy home is situated on over 18 acres with two creeks. Hike up the trail behind the home and discover an Appalachian dream of multiple waterfalls and native plants on your own property. A bold creek flows below the home as well. The cabin's charm sends you back in time with a cathedral wood ceiling and charming wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom plan, with the master BR offering it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. Kitchen flows into the laundry/mudroom--so perfect for mountain living. A large covered front porch to rock away your concerns while you watch nature. There is a 364 sq. ft. "cabinette" a short distance away that with a some elbow grease could make a great guest/mother-in-law home, or used as a FT or vacation rental. It is even on it's own septic system. So unique and just 20 minutes to downtown Brevard!

72 Jaffe Road, Rosman, 28772 1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 434 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spend a get away weekend, or your favorite season in this classic A-frame cabin tucked in-between hardwoods and evergreens. The property faces a lovely mountain view. The upstairs loft area is not counted in the heated square footage, but is used for the bedroom and has a window AC unit for cooling if needed. This quaint property is where the previous owner came to get away for peace and relaxing. Many state and federal parks, waterfalls, and fishing spots are just a short drive away for those outdoor enthusiasts. Furnishings are included.

328 Popper Dr, Tuckasegee, 28783 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 684 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spectacular view that provides a waterfall noticeable in the fall and winter months. 6.42 acres of heaven accompany this singlewide with spring water. Complete end of the road privacy. Flat yard space, storage buildings attached, buried power lines. Heat is a vented propane monitor system. Tank rented from Blossman. Suggested internet is Pyranah Communications, Hughes Net or Alpha Omega.

