Lake Toxaway, NC

On the hunt for a home in Lake Toxaway? These houses are on the market

Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 4 days ago

(Lake Toxaway, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake Toxaway. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bo84Q_0bnMXrKd00

28 Trowbridge Lane, Brevard, 28712

2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Attached | 820 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Large Sapphire Manor One unit, close to schools and downtown. 2 BR, 1 BA unit with additional bonus room. Newer metal roof, hardwood floors. Excellent potential for long-term rental or personal use.

For open house information, contact Amy Fisher, Fisher Realty - 10 Park Place at 828-883-9895

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3780500)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awDpA_0bnMXrKd00

5652 Pickens Highway, Rosman, 28772

3 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Cabin | 1,141 Square Feet | Built in 1997

A waterfall greets you as you pull into your driveway...pass a little pond on your way to a real log cabin! This warm and comfy home is situated on over 18 acres with two creeks. Hike up the trail behind the home and discover an Appalachian dream of multiple waterfalls and native plants on your own property. A bold creek flows below the home as well. The cabin's charm sends you back in time with a cathedral wood ceiling and charming wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom plan, with the master BR offering it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. Kitchen flows into the laundry/mudroom--so perfect for mountain living. A large covered front porch to rock away your concerns while you watch nature. There is a 364 sq. ft. "cabinette" a short distance away that with a some elbow grease could make a great guest/mother-in-law home, or used as a FT or vacation rental. It is even on it's own septic system. So unique and just 20 minutes to downtown Brevard!

For open house information, contact Connie Chase, Fisher Realty - 10 Park Place at 828-883-9895

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3751431)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6XRX_0bnMXrKd00

72 Jaffe Road, Rosman, 28772

1 Bed 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 434 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spend a get away weekend, or your favorite season in this classic A-frame cabin tucked in-between hardwoods and evergreens. The property faces a lovely mountain view. The upstairs loft area is not counted in the heated square footage, but is used for the bedroom and has a window AC unit for cooling if needed. This quaint property is where the previous owner came to get away for peace and relaxing. Many state and federal parks, waterfalls, and fishing spots are just a short drive away for those outdoor enthusiasts. Furnishings are included.

For open house information, contact Sandra Thomas, RE/MAX RESULTS at 828-489-3131

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3773513)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgCxx_0bnMXrKd00

328 Popper Dr, Tuckasegee, 28783

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 684 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Spectacular view that provides a waterfall noticeable in the fall and winter months. 6.42 acres of heaven accompany this singlewide with spring water. Complete end of the road privacy. Flat yard space, storage buildings attached, buried power lines. Heat is a vented propane monitor system. Tank rented from Blossman. Suggested internet is Pyranah Communications, Hughes Net or Alpha Omega.

For open house information, contact Will Pearce, BLUE RIDGE PREMIER REALTY at 828-586-1601

Copyright © 2021 Carolina Smokies Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FBRNC-26020511)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

