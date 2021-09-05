CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cove, AR

On the hunt for a home in Cove? These houses are on the market

Cove News Beat
Cove News Beat
 4 days ago

(Cove, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cove will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9CTF_0bnMXqRu00

3106 Trout Creek, Watson, 74963

4 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This one-of-a-kind property features 16.5 acres MOL and a custom-built home in the Kiamichi Mountains on a bluff overlooking the rushing Buffalo Creek. The 2100 sq ft home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 of which offer attached sitting rooms with large windows overlooking the creek. There are 2 full bathrooms and 2 living spaces as well as a dining area with 16 foot ceilings. The kitchen features a gas range, double ovens, and countertops which are specially produced oak and formica with beveled oak reveals. Ample storage is available within the kitchen cabinets, a mud room/pantry leading into the laundry, and an indoor accessible dirt walled cellar beneath its slab. There are 5 outbuildings, 1 of which houses a hot tub overlooking the creek. There are 2 large drive-through carports that can house several vehicles, each with attached storage rooms and a large storage room next to the house. A utility cabin and sundeck are next to the creek's swimming hole. Additional acreage is also available.

For open house information, contact Ashley Sheets, RE/MAX Freedom at 580-584-5005

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-957212)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cv5b0_0bnMXqRu00

1709 Highway 246 East, Vandervoort, 71972

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,585 Square Feet | Built in 2008

The Yellowstone of the Ouachitas! DO NOT MISS your chance to your own ranch paradise. 40 acres of rolling pasture with Ouachita National Forest bordering two sides. Horse or ATV access to Wolf Pen. Custom timber frame home built by Jackie Ryan with 4 master suites & luxury amenities, Fenced dressage riding arena, Insulated 5 stall horse barn w/ tack & feed rooms, office & 1/2 bath & space to park your horse trailer, 2 ponds & 2 RV hook ups. Hay Barn w/ trailer hook up. 1 mile to Cossatot River. Deer Galore!

For open house information, contact Deedee Alston, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-20029938)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCfcv_0bnMXqRu00

782 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937

4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Wooded w/ trails throughout. Private, park-like setting, wrap around porches and huge back deck. White Oak flooring, bamboo flooring, Vermont Westwood wood stove w/gorgeous mantle. Open rooms with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Master bath has jetted tub. Natural lighting from the well appointed windows & skylights, bay windows, sliding glass door to deck from master suite. 30X50 shop with 220 electric, work benches, & half bath. Larger pond does not hold water, smaller spring fed pond. Very beautiful.

For open house information, contact Kevin Smallwood, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028718)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBMFm_0bnMXqRu00

277 & 281 Polk Road 24, Cove, 71937

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful Rustic Manufactured Home (2018) Wood/Rock interior-exterior w/wood burning fireplace, large living rooms, bedrooms with walk in closets, garden tub in master, large laundry, sliding patio door goes out to porch, 2nd home on property is fixer upper that would be a great rental property or additional living quarters. Pond, storm cellar, fence, pasture, two septics + well. There is another home on the property of no value.

For open house information, contact Deedee Alston, RE/MAX Mena Real Estate, Inc. at 479-394-5000

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-20027006)

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

