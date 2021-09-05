CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, TX

On the hunt for a home in Cross Plains? These houses are on the market

Cross Plains Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Cross Plains, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cross Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbUJ1_0bnMXpZB00

181 Mountain Street, Burkett, 76828

3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,773 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Nice country living on 1.68 Acres in Burkett, Tx. 2014 Mobile Home with open living, Kitchen & Dining. Featuring large Island with Stacked Rock accents, lots of counter & cabinet space. 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Master has large bath with soaking tub & separate shower, double vanities & walk in closet. Beautiful lot with large trees.

For open house information, contact Karen Lenz, Trinity Ranch Land at 254-725-4181

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14621279)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04plpf_0bnMXpZB00

301 F M 2806, Burkett, 76828

2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Farm | 2,051 Square Feet | Built in None

Farm living is the life for me. This is a peaceful farm that is a great habitat for migrating birds and wildlife. Paved road frontage with a sturdy rock entrance. Good fencing. The stock tank has not gone dry for the last 54 years. Storm cellar. Covered parking for RV and vehicles. Primitive cabin. The barns and corrals are in good condition. Three wells on the property, two stock tanks and a co-op water meter. The home needs attention.

For open house information, contact Rodney Martin, Setzler Associates Realty at 325-642-1869

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14589418)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ir4Qa_0bnMXpZB00

641 Hwy 36, Cross Plains, 76443

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,568 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 2 bed 2 bath 934 sq ft frame home needs some TLC, it has been a rental in the past & was left in poor condition with missing doors on most rooms and missing cabinet doors. It has most currently being used for storage, seller will begin removing contents soon. The roof has metal on one side & composition shingles on the other side. There is a nice chain link fence around it for dogs. The work shop next door has about 4400 sq ft inside the walls with a 480 sq ft canopy out front. This also has been used for storage but the contents will be removed from it as well. This property has Hwy 36 frontage for a business and the house could be repaired and used as a business, residence or rental income.

For open house information, contact Shana Hinyard, Hinyard Farm and Ranch LLC at 325-660-5719

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14560703)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txx1R_0bnMXpZB00

108 N Avenue D, Cross Plains, 76443

3 Beds 1 Bath | $18,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,148 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Tenant occupied property would make a great investment property or starter home priced to sell at just $23,000. This house has a metal roof, car port, and has a great rate of return on rental income vs purchase price. call today for your showing.

For open house information, contact Matthew Stovall, Trinity Ranch Land at 254-725-4181

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14581490)

ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

