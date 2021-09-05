CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How To Tell If Your Car Needs AdBlue/DEF

By Morgan Carter
CarBuzz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many car owners in America need to know about AdBlue, since it is only relevant to a niche market: diesel-engined cars and trucks, which are not overly popular in the United States. Essentially, AdBlue is an additive that can reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, reducing pollution and helping drivers meet increasingly stringent emission regulations. It does this by combining with exhaust emissions, breaking down the NOx into nitrogen and water, which are both non-toxic. In the US, this product is referred to as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Cars#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Used Cars#Co2 Emissions#Scr#Adblue Fluid#Vw#Jeep#Adblue Def
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Fox News

How to spot a flood-damaged used car

Hurricane Ida and its remnants left a path of destructive flooding in its wake across the eastern U.S. that destroyed thousands of cars and claimed several lives. Fox News Autos has tips on what to do if you find yourself caught in rising waters, and what to do about your car when they subside, but there’s another issue that used car shoppers need to be aware of.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

The Three Fastest-Selling Used Cars In The US Are All EVs

Used car prices have been rising in recent months in the United States due to increased demand and a limited supply of new cars, and EVs make no exception. However, high prices don’t seem to stop customers from buying them, and it looks like electric vehicles spend the least amount of time in the classifieds. If we’re looking at July 2021 used car sales data for vehicles from model years 2016 to 2020, the three fastest-selling models were all EVs.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BEWARE: Thousands Of Water-Damaged Cars Could Flood Used Car Market

With the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage still disrupting auto production, a low supply of new cars has caused used car prices to reach a record high in America. As a result, sticker prices for popular models in the US like the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD are selling for thousands of dollars above sticker price.
CarsPosted by
Family Handyman

How to Pressure Wash Your Car

Here's how to pressure wash your car without damaging it. We all love a clean, spotless car, and we also love using our pressure washer. So why not combine the two?. Before you do major damage to your paint job, there are two important things to know before firing up the pressure washer: pressure level and nozzle tip size. Choose a pressure washer with settings from 1200 to 1900 pounds per square inch (PSI).
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Do you need your car tires balanced or your wheels aligned?

A quick guide to tire balancing and wheel alignments. Car tire care is pretty simple (as long as you stick to a routine schedule). However, like any other car part, sometimes your car tires can throw you for a loop and leave you wondering what you need to do to restore them to their former normal performance. Our Charlotte auto service center is here to talk tire balancing versus wheel rotations so you can decide which is necessary for your ride to get things back to normal on the road.
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Canada's New Automatic Headlight Rules Combat 'Phantom Vehicles'

Starting in September 2021, all new vehicles sold in Canada need to have headlights, taillights, and side lights that automatically turn on in the dark. Also, the dashboard won't light up until the headlights are turned on. It's a safety issue, says Transport Canada, which announced the rules changes were...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Learn How to Roll Back Your Car Odometer with Motor MythBusters!

450,000 cars sold each year are victims of odometer fraud—taking a car odometer and rolling back the displayed mileage to increase the perceived value of the car. Odometer rollback is a federal offense, and modern cars make it very difficult to do, but according to pop culture, rolling back the mileage is as simple as driving in reverse. Yeah, the Motor MythBusters don't believe that for a second.
CarsAutoblog

Everything you'll need to clean your car headliner

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Somehow, no matter how careful you are, it's pretty inevitable that your car's headliner will acquire a stain or two over time. Lucky, if your headliner is still structurally sound, it's actually not that difficult to clean with some patience and care. The video above features AMMONYC's Larry Kosilla as he goes through the step-by-step process for properly cleaning your car's headliner, addressing common mistakes and detailing exactly what you'll need to take the project from start to finish. We've listed everything you might need for the project just below. Keep in mind, each car is different, which means the process may vary slightly from vehicle to vehicle. In some cases, old, brittle and saggy headliner isn't very receptive to cleaning and may just need to be replaced instead.
Carsgoodmenproject.com

Within a Decade, We Will All Be Driving Electric Cars

A BloombergNEF report commissioned by Transport & Environment forecasts 2027 as the year when electric vehicles will start to become cheaper to manufacture than their internal combustion equivalents across all segments, mainly due to a sharp drop in battery prices and the appearance of new models by more manufacturers. Batteries,...
CarsCarBuzz

How Automotive Paint-Protection Film Can Protect Your Car

Paint-protection film applied to cars' paintwork goes by many names. It is essentially a urethane-based protective film applied to the paintwork and, as such, can be called rock-chip protection, clear bra/wrap/mask, invisible shield, or scratch-protection film. All these names refer to the same basic type of invisible plastic-like film. This clear bra for cars can be applied to paintwork to seal and protect it against casual, everyday wear and damage such as chips, scratches, and the effects of chemicals, acid rain, and bird droppings.
CarsCarBuzz

Your Guide To Crash Testing And Car Safety Ratings

Is there really such a thing as the safest car in the world? Anytime you get behind the wheel, you are taking a risk, but automakers, and safety agencies, are constantly striving to improve your odds. However, the way these institutes calculate vehicle safety ratings and crashworthiness can be tricky. Nevertheless, it's something you need to know to help ensure that you buy from the safest car brands when shopping for yourself or your loved ones.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

How San Jose wants you to ditch your car

San Jose has relied on a decades-old parking space policy that has contributed to gridlock and a car-centric culture: Three out of four commuter trips in San Jose are made by one person occupying a single car. City officials are looking for ways around that. The San Jose City Council...
CarsPosted by
HackerNoon

Motor Vehicle Hacking: How Cybercriminals Hack Your Car

Technology has brought most of our imaginations into reality. The advancement in recent years has had a great impact on our daily lives to grant the human race the desire of having a better life. From improved food and healthcare, to transport efficiency and safety, socialization and productivity. The impact...
Buying CarsTelegraph

The best cars with cheap insurance for teenage drivers in 2021

Choosing your first car is an exciting experience for most teenagers and first-time drivers, but picking the wrong make and model can mean paying thousands of pounds in extra insurance. A Volkswagen Up! or Peugeot 108 might not be the coolest-looking first car, but they are among the cheapest options...
CarsTree Hugger

VW’s ID. Life Could Be the Affordable EV the Electric Car Market Needs

The Volkswagen Group, which gave us the diesel scandal, has stopped downplaying electric vehicles and is fully embracing the electric future. Cars with plugs are available from VW itself, Audi, and Porsche. There’s no battery Bentley yet, but the brand will be all-electric by 2030, with the first plug-in model in 2025. There’s already a plug-in hybrid Bentayga. And ultra-exotic Bugatti? Well, 55% of it was just acquired by Rimac, which makes only electric cars.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Ready To Spend Big On EVs

Toyota was one of the earliest carmakers to brings us gas-electric hybrids like the Prius. But since then it's been lagging behind the auto electrification industry that it created. Today at a media and investors meeting, it told us how it was going to change that. By 2030 the Japanese giant will spend more than $13.5 billion to develop batteries and battery supply systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy