How To Tell If Your Car Needs AdBlue/DEF
Not many car owners in America need to know about AdBlue, since it is only relevant to a niche market: diesel-engined cars and trucks, which are not overly popular in the United States. Essentially, AdBlue is an additive that can reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, reducing pollution and helping drivers meet increasingly stringent emission regulations. It does this by combining with exhaust emissions, breaking down the NOx into nitrogen and water, which are both non-toxic. In the US, this product is referred to as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).carbuzz.com
Comments / 0