How To Tell If Your Car Needs AdBlue/DEF

Somehow, no matter how careful you are, it's pretty inevitable that your car's headliner will acquire a stain or two over time. Lucky, if your headliner is still structurally sound, it's actually not that difficult to clean with some patience and care. The video above features AMMONYC's Larry Kosilla as he goes through the step-by-step process for properly cleaning your car's headliner, addressing common mistakes and detailing exactly what you'll need to take the project from start to finish. We've listed everything you might need for the project just below. Keep in mind, each car is different, which means the process may vary slightly from vehicle to vehicle. In some cases, old, brittle and saggy headliner isn't very receptive to cleaning and may just need to be replaced instead.