House hunt Griswold: See what’s on the market now

(Griswold, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Griswold. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

907 4Th Street, Griswold, 51535 2 Beds 2 Baths | $156,900 | Townhouse | 1,049 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Check out this new duplex home @ 907 4th Street, Griswold. The East side (905) is finished, but if you want to have a choice on some of the finishes on the East side (907), you may choose before it is completed. The units are planned to mirror each other, both offer zero entry with 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths plus an open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counter tops and open to the living room, main floor laundry. The master bath offers a large walk in shower. Make an appointment today to view either or side. Better yet purchase entire property as a income producing property. You can live in one side and rent the other.

For open house information, contact Heather Pelzer, Keller Williams Realty at 402-884-4800

211 7Th Street, Griswold, 51535 2 Beds 1 Bath | $83,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Recent updates have been done! Pack up and move right into this home. The kitchen has recently been updated with new cupboards, countertop and flooring. The bathroom has been completely remodeled in the last 4 years. New interior paint, updated electrical and all pex water lines, newer windows and roof complete this house. Nice level corner lot. This one won't last long so call a realtor today for your showing!

