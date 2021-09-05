On the hunt for a home in Lusk? These houses are on the market

(Lusk, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lusk. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

304 Copper Avenue, Lusk, 82225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Attached | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1917

816 square feet of total living space, on one level. Living room, kitchen with appliances, dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer, two bedrooms and full bathroom that has recently been updated. Huge corner lot that is completely fenced-in. Patio off the back of the house. Detached garage with work space. Property is being sold in "as-is" condition. Listing Price: $50,000

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025

525 South Pine Street, Lusk, 82225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This fixer-upper home sits on a corner lot in the original portion of the Town of Lusk. 936 square feet on the main level: large living room, two bedrooms, one bath, and kitchen. 528 square foot basement. Small one car detached garage. This property is being sold in "as-is" condition.

For open house information, contact Tandy Dockery, Clark & Associates Land Brokers LLC at 307-334-2025