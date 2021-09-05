CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gualala, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Gualala market now

Gualala Digest
Gualala Digest
 4 days ago

(Gualala, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gualala. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

35330 Fly Cloud Road, The Sea Ranch, 95497

1 Bed 2 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This spacious 1 bedroom/2 full bath home captures the essence of midcentury design. Natural light filled interior with skylight and clerestory windows. Cheerful sun exposed setting. Thoughtfully designed and lovingly maintained by its original owner. Equipped with a whole house Genetic automatic generator for peace of mind. Two car garage with storage loft. Within close proximity to the Posh Squash Garden, trails, beaches and Sea Ranch retail conveniences. Desirable East Meadow location at the south section of The Sea Ranch. Come enjoy a quality lifestyle at The Sea Ranch. This is a wonderful opportunity to make 35330 Fly Cloud yours!

For open house information, contact Marianne Harder, Liisberg & Company at 707-785-3322

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321083308)

38480 Robinson Reef Drive, Gualala, 95445

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,686 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Rare coastal front 3 bedroom home with captivating ocean views from all rooms. The gorgeous one-of-a-kind views of castle rock are breathtaking and will leave you in a place of peace and tranquility. Enjoy a spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a floating fireplace, and floor to ceilings windows to grace both coastal views and crashing waves below.Marvel at the frequent sightings of humpback whales, blue whales, and dolphins throughout the year. The sound of crashing waves makes this the perfect place to get away from the city or settle down for a life of bliss. Enjoy your morning tea or coffee watching luxury yachts and birds such as eagles and hawks from time to time soaring over the ocean from your wraparound deck.The impeccably designed outdoor areas have an abundance of beautiful flowers throughout the garden that provides a rainbow of colors as well as the sweetest smells year-round that attracts Anna's hummingbirds and butterflies.Below the home, you will find a private workshop room with an ocean view, another private deck perfect for a mid-afternoon nap in a hammock, and a wine room. You also have a separate two-car garage and plenty of guest parking. As you know, Gualala is a quiet town and hidden gem just north of Sea Ranch with plenty of local art galleries, community events, hiking, beaches, private Gualala airport, golf, retail businesses, and shopping nearby. Available for move-in immediately.

For open house information, contact Jeff Krahl, Keller Williams - La Jolla at 858-457-9400

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11815797)

Gualala Digest

Gualala Digest

Gualala, CA
With Gualala Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

